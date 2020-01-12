Horoscope today: January 13, 2020

Failure is short-term. What makes it everlasting are the feelings and expectations hooked up to the motion. Watch out for clinging to the previous or taking part in the outdated tape time and again in your head. What’s gone is gone and it’s time so that you can settle for that. May there be a silver lining someplace in right here? As Thomas Alva Edison famously mentioned, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

Cosmic tip: Settle for what you can’t change and be taught out of your previous errors.