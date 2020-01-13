Horoscope today: January 14, 2020

If and when you end up at odds with anyone you’re keen on, ask your self if the matter at hand is value going to battle for. In moments of silence, you will see the solutions you search. Keep in mind, it’s okay to make errors. We’re human, in any case! The true check of your wokeness: your means to confess the place you might have erred. Belief that the opposite individual will respect you much more while you let go of your ego and hearken to the voice of your larger self.

Cosmic tip: Function from an area of upper knowledge.