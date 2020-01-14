Horoscope today: January 15, 2020

You might be in your most pure aspect this week: earthy and inventive. Faucet into the present of reworking ideas into issues. On the profession entrance, you might really feel impressed to spend money on or develop your personal enterprise. Use your problem-solving talents to give you sensible options. You need to give the world a product they’ll use on a day-to-day foundation. PS: Give attention to the creation course of and the Universe will care for the remaining.

Cosmic tip: Homegrown companies, that is your time to shine.