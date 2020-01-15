Horoscope today: January 16, 2020

That is an thrilling time for many who are on the highway. Be your most spontaneous self. Who is aware of? You could simply entice a vacation romance price writing dwelling about. A few of you might be connecting with a suitor who’s on the town for a brief period. Work out the phrases and circumstances from the start so no one goes dwelling with a damaged coronary heart. The artwork of staying within the current second is a very transformative expertise, Gemini.

Cosmic tip: Be clear about what you want from this romance.