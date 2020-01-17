Horoscope today: January 18, 2020

You’re slowly realising there may be extra to your existence than bringing dwelling a giant, fats paycheck and increasing your empire. What are the areas of your life that want your consideration? The relationships that want your care and nurture? As a substitute of prioritising one over the opposite, see how one can search steadiness in all areas of your life. PS: There’s nothing extra therapeutic than ending your days together with your mum’s heartwarming stew, or listening to your finest pal rant about how she is 100 per cent prone to sabotage her Saturday evening date.

Cosmic tip: Search steadiness in all areas of your life.