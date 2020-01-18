Horoscope today: January 19, 2020

Indigo kids, a time period coined by parapsychologist Nancy Anne Tapp, refers to these particular kids who got here into this world with a robust sense of independence. They’re pure empaths and clever past their years—gifted with the flexibility to look past the veil. Aries, are you the non-conformist member of the crew? Maybe, you’ve got kids who possess these traits. Both manner, you’re being requested to embrace your true nature and reconnect together with your larger self. Bathing your self in indigo gentle through meditation or visualisation is an effective solution to activate your religious sight.

Cosmic tip: Calling all of the outdated souls!