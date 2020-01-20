Horoscope today: January 21, 2020

You’ve been seeing the indicators for some time now, Gemini. What’s stopping you from placing your self first or strolling out of a relationship that’s taking greater than it ever gave? Regardless of what you may have been introduced as much as consider, know that it’s okay to place your self first. No, this isn’t an act of selfishness. A few of it’s possible you’ll discover that you’re at your wit’s finish. Have you ever been taking your psychological and bodily well being without any consideration? Prioritise.

Cosmic tip: Put your self first.