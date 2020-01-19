HOROSCOPES: Keep your options open, Aquarius  

By Zelda West-Meads YOU for The Mail on Sunday

Aquarius 21 JAN-19 FEB A suggestion might sound engaging however you’ll sense there’s extra to it than meets the attention. The Solar in your signal at odds along with your ruler Uranus warns you to maintain your choices open and wait to see what occurs. You’ll be glad you didn’t make a snap determination. CALL 0904 470 1171*

Pisces 20 FEB-20 MARCH You’ll should half with just a few issues within the weeks forward, some you are able to do with out however some you’d reasonably preserve. Don’t half with something over the following few days, it doesn’t matter what. What another person needs is the factor you possibly can’t afford to promote. CALL 0904 470 1172*

Aries 21 MARCH-20 APRIL Resist the urge to make a snap enterprise or monetary determination – regardless of how pressing it appears. Your predicament shouldn’t be as critical as you worry however it could change into so in the event you take a silly threat. Giving in to panic may make issues worse. CALL 0904 470 1161*

Taurus 21 APRIL-21 MAY You possibly can’t afford to be delicate now the Solar is transiting the midheaven angle of your chart. If different individuals don’t approve of your ambitions you need to reply robustly, perhaps even aggressively. You should be who you might be, not who others need you to be. CALL 0904 470 1162*

Gemini 22 MAY-21 JUNE Attempt to not disrupt the established order this week, at dwelling or work. Some individuals wish to trigger bother and if you look like certainly one of them you might be in massive bother your self. Keep away from those that discuss loud and wild and don’t try to emulate them. CALL 0904 470 1163*

Most cancers 22 JUNE-23 JULY Timing is every little thing in astrology and this isn’t the time to take dangers with monetary, property or authorized affairs. The Solar in Aquarius, at odds with Uranus in Taurus, warns of hidden prices in what might seem like an easy transaction or deal. CALL 0904 470 1164*

Leo 24 JULY-23 AUG The particular person you see within the mirror shouldn’t be the particular person others see. And you probably have any failings or flaws you possibly can anticipate to have them identified this week. After all, if you’re as observant as you prefer to suppose, you’ll concentrate on them already. CALL 0904 470 1165*

Virgo 24 AUG-23 SEPT You realise that sure adjustments are obligatory however don’t make the error of making an attempt to do every little thing directly. Some issues may be began instantly however others should wait. Be affected person and you should have greater than sufficient time for every little thing. CALL 0904 470 1166*

Libra 24 SEPT-23 OCT The Solar in Aquarius means that you may focus by yourself pursuits reasonably than these of different individuals. If you’re a typical Libran you might be prone to have given an excessive amount of of your self in latest weeks. A bit of of what you fancy will do you good. CALL 0904 470 1167*

Scorpio 24 OCT-22 NOV The issue with instinct is that you just can not persuade doubters that you recognize what you might be speaking about. But when they demand forged iron proof – why waste your time on them? If you recognize you possibly can belief your instincts, nothing else issues. CALL 0904 470 1168*

Sagittarius 23 NOV-21 DEC You could not perceive why sure issues are taking place however you realise they are going to have a big influence on the way you run your affairs. However will you additionally recognise that what happens over the following few days is a pink herring and must be ignored? CALL 0904 470 1169*

Capricorn 22 DEC-20 JAN There’s no such factor as blind luck and in the event you suppose there may be chances are you’ll be heading for a fall. The Solar at odds with Uranus warns you to keep away from something unique or uncommon. It could appear innocent however someplace down the road it can price greater than you anticipate. CALL 0904 470 1170*

