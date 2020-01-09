“Horrific event” leads to a battle between Coronation Street families – and a major character’s exit

Battle involves Coronation Avenue later this 12 months when a surprising occasion kicks off a sprawling storyline that sees Weatherfield’s mightiest households at odds, and is about to grow to be one of many largest plots of 2020.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST about what’s developing within the subsequent 12 months, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod revealed plans to pit a few of the cleaning soap’s clans in opposition to one another within the aftermath of a twist nobody will see coming. “There’s a huge event in early spring that has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show,” he stated.

Coronation Avenue 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the 12 months forward

“Something horrifically difficult draws in three to four different families and forces them to deal with the hardest thing imaginable. Having survived the New Year indiscretion with Paula, Steve and Tracy’s relationship will be back on its strongest footing just as this occurs, which builds into a ‘clans at war’ story.”

Because of the ruckus between family, mouthy matriarch Liz McDonald will bow out in the summertime following actress Bev Callard’s announcement late final 12 months she was quitting the present – though MacLeod is fast to level out the door will probably be left open.

“Bev is going out with a bang and we are certainly not killing Liz off,” he assures. “Steve finds himself in a nightmare scenario and Liz makes an attempt to do one thing heroic for her son to save lots of him.

“Ultimately, that will determine the best place for Liz is not in Weatherfield as she and Steve are upsetting each other.”

Mikey North, aka unhealthy boy builder Gary Windass, has additionally hinted at a game-changing story developing, teasing us in December that his smug alter ego will flip over a brand new leaf at the beginning of the 12 months, nevertheless it received’t final because of the ambiguous occasion on the horizon.

“After the fallout of Christmas and his part in the siege, the early part of 2020 will see Gary go good again for a little bit,” he stated. “Then he’s going to turn back to the dark side when something very unexpected happens – and I can’t say any more!”

Is that this one and the identical factor? Might killer Gary’s crimes come again to hang-out him, throwing the neighborhood into disarray? Or will he be pressured to take one other life in his persevering with efforts to cowl his tracks of the deaths he’s already chargeable for?

Mortgage shark Rick Neelan is buried within the woods after his deadly bludgeoning, and MacLeod hinted the corpse might be unearthed across the finish of Could, when the cleaning soap historically goes huge in the identical week as Britain’s Received Expertise’s stay reveals.

Gary will not be concerned in any respect, with the one concrete factor we all know being that the sensational story instantly includes the McDonalds and Barlows.

We’ll simply say this – count on the surprising…