Horrifying moment fisherman cuts open his catch and finds its stomach FULL of plastic waste 

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:54 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:08 EST, 22 January 2020

A fisherman was shocked to chop open his catch of the day to seek out it had a abdomen filled with plastic waste.

The footage was recorded in Playa de las Americas, Tenerife – the biggest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

Within the video, the 34-year-old fisherman, who wished to stay nameless, is holding the carcass of a sea bass upside-down.

He reaches inside, having made an incision, and pulls outs its abdomen which is match to burst.

The fisherman then squeezes the contents out to disclose a hoard of garbage together with shards of plastic, bits of string and even elements of a cigarette packet.

He sifts by way of the findings earlier than scooping them again up out of the water which is the place the video ends.

Talking concerning the second he made the invention, he mentioned: ‘I used to be fishing and I observed my catch seemed to be filled with plastic, I used to be pushing its abdomen and as an alternative of caving in, it was shifting laterally.

‘A buddy who was within the space supplied me a knife to chop it open and it was filled with plastic, there was no meals there in any respect.

‘I’ve seen small items of plastic inside fish earlier than however all the time with meals within the abdomen too.

‘I’ve by no means seen something like this, it was brutal, I didn’t count on that within the fish.’

The fisherman went on to criticise the state of the seaside the place he made the invention and added: ‘That seaside may be very soiled, particularly in a single half, as the present the place the waves are surfed don’t let the garbage go to the opposite a part of the seaside’, he added concerning the scenario of that seaside.

‘There are bottles, condoms, meals, cellphones in all places as the realm is stuffed with vacationers.’

There had been claims that the fisherman and his pals had staged the findings.

However the fisherman added: ‘In fact ignorant folks will assault us however the actual concern is that we’re consuming micro-plastics and inflicting sicknesses in our kids and grandchildren.

‘It’s such a disgrace. What we throw within the sea, we find yourself consuming.’

The unnamed fisherman has since criticised the state of the seaside and the cleanliness of the water

Social media customers have been fast to touch upon the footage after it was uploaded on-line.

One consumer, SilviaAlbg, wrote: ‘If we’re what we eat, I don’t suppose we can have an excessive amount of time left destroying the planet whereas additionally killing ourselves.’

One other, Rethsee, mentioned: ‘Issues have gotten uncontrolled.

‘Thank God there are some folks elevating consciousness however the planet is sort of misplaced for good…’

And a 3rd, Esteelacarrasco, wrote: ‘I hope the man picked up all that plastic he threw within the water afterwards.’

Playa de las Americas is a purpose-built vacation resort within the municipality of Arona in South Tenerife that’s broadly utilized by surfers.