Horrifying moment speedboat crashed into a inflatable tube carrying two brothers in Colombia

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 12:59 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 13:14 EST, eight January 2020

Two brothers having fun with their break day at a seaside in Colombia had been practically killed when a speedboat crashed into the inflatable tube they had been driving on.

Julián Casasbuenas, 54, traveled from Bogota to the Caribbean coastal metropolis of Cartagena to spend his trip with Mauricio Casasbuenas.

The pair had been sitting on a small rubber raft as they had been being tugged alongside the waters of Isla Barú on Tuesday when a speedboat immediately struck them head-on, in accordance with cellphone video footage.

Julián y Mauricio Casasbuenas had been each injured when a speedboat crushed them whereas they had been sitting on an inflatable tube tugged by a ship in Cartagena, Colombia, on Tuesday

Nonetheless picture from a video captures the second a speedboat is about to crash immediately into an inflatable raft close to Isla Barú

Julián Casasbuenas suffered a fractured jaw and broke a number of enamel in addition to accidents to his left leg and arm

Talking from his clinic mattress, Julián advised Colombian tv community RCN that the speedboat was being operated by an adolescent and instantly fled the scene following the close to deadly accident.

‘Nobody responds on this metropolis. Nobody is aware of what occurred. No person is aware of,’ he mentioned.

‘There isn’t any police. There isn’t any port authority. There may be completely nothing. Nobody solutions.’

Julián suffered a fractured jaw and broke a number of enamel. He additionally had accidents to his left arm and leg. Mauricio injured a leg and a hand.

Each siblings had been launched later within the day.

The incident comes on the heels of the dying of 21-year-old Valentina González, who was killed by a yacht within the waters of Isla de Cholón on November 30 whereas she was floating with assistance from a lifebuoy.