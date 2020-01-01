Horrifying moment two ‘Islamic terrorists’ kill two cops in a knife frenzy in Russia

By Will Stewart In Moscow for MailOnline

Two cops have been killed after two Islamic terrorists launched a New Yr’s Eve assault in Russia.

Mikail Miziyev, 18, and Akhmed Imagozhev, 22, attacked a police checkpoint in Magan, close to the border with Georgia, shortly earlier than the clocks struck midnight.

Zelemkhan Kokorkhoev, 34, a married father of 4, died after being run over by a Lada Granta pushed by the 2 males after which stabbed.

His companion, officer Zurab Daurbekov, was then attacked and stabbed to loss of life.

Mikail Miziyev, 18, and Akhmed Imagozhev, 22, drove a automotive at a police checkpoint within the Russian metropolis of Magan on New Yr’s Eve (pictured), earlier than attacking officers with knives

Zelemkhan Kokorkhoev, 34, a married father of 4, died after being hit by the automotive earlier than the Islamist attackers stabbed Zurab Daurbekov as he sat in his close by patrol automotive (pictured)

CCTV captured the second the lads launched their assault, dashing in direction of Kokorkhoev as he stood on the sidewalk earlier than placing him.

The lads can then be seen leaping out of their automotive and operating in direction of a close-by police patrol automotive the place Daurbekov is sitting.

Miziyev (left) and Imagozhev (proper) posed with knives on social media together with the caption ‘love and hatred based mostly on Tawhid!’

The officer is pulled out of his car after which stabbed to loss of life as he lies on the pavement close by.

Within the meantime, extra officers arrive earlier than opening fireplace on the terrorists, taking pictures Miziyev lifeless.

Imagozhev, a Russian arm wrestling champion, was additionally shot within the confrontation however was not killed and is now in hospital.

A picture of the pair posing with knives was then uncovered on social media.

A message studying ‘love and hatred based mostly on Tawhid!’ – referring to the central idea of the Islamic religion – was written beneath.

New Yr festivities had been instantly cancelled in Magas, capital of the Ingushetia area of Russia, amid a heavy police and safety presence on the streets.

A live performance and fireworks on account of happen at midnight had been known as off.

Kokorkhoev (left) died after being hit by a automotive and stabbed, whereas Daurbekov (proper) was stabbed to loss of life after being dragged from his patrol automotive