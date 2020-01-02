Horrifying Nest footage shows woman being beaten and kidnapped after running from car

By Jennifer Smith For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 07:29 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 13:36 EST, 2 January 2020

Darnell Rodgers, 23, was arrested on January 2 after receiving a tip from the general public

A person has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and beating a lady in a horrifying assault that was caught on a Nest digital camera.

The video was taken simply after midnight on New 12 months’s Eve. It’s unclear if the householders have been house on the time or in the event that they knew the lady.

Within the video, she is seen working towards the entrance door, crying, then banging on it and begging for assist whereas the automotive – a white Hyundai sedan – sits on the street.

Just a few seconds later, the motive force of the automotive is seen working towards her, earlier than he beats after which drags her again to the automotive.

Police arrested Darnell Rodgers, 23, on January 2 after receiving a tip from the general public. His alleged motive stays unknown.

He has been arrested on home battery and kidnapping prices.

The girl ran from the automotive to the house on New 12 months’s Day at 12.48am. Within the background, the motive force will be seen sprinting out in the direction of her

The motive force is proven working from the car to meet up with the lady

The motive force yelled on the girl, calling her a ‘f****** b****’, and kicking her on the entrance door steps earlier than dragging her again to the car

The girl has not been recognized however a spokesman for the Las Vegas Police Division instructed DailyMail.com she is protected and nicely.

They haven’t shared every other particulars like Rodgers’ alleged motive or the place the lady was discovered.

It stays unclear if she knew him earlier than the incident or why the pair have been within the automotive collectively.

She screamed: ‘Cease, please!’ however he threw her to the bottom, kicked her within the head and yelled: ‘Why would you f****** do this!’

As he dragged her again to her toes, he continued yelling: ‘Get within the automotive! Get within the automotive, you f****** b****!!’

He pressured her inside earlier than driving away.

In a press release on Thursday, a Las Vegas Police Division spokesman stated: ‘As a result of suggestions offered by the general public, detectives have been capable of find the sufferer and establish the suspect as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers. Rodgers was taken into custody with out incident on January 2, 2020 at roughly three a.m.’

He was arrested on kidnapping and home battery prices.