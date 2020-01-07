Horror as spooked horse hurtles into central reservation during illegal pony-and-trap race

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Individuals have been left shocked after a video emerged of a horse being ‘raced’ right into a central reservation.

The footage – taken from the view level of a automobile following the unlawful pony-and-trap race – exhibits the horses dashing down what’s believed to be the A127 in Essex.

Three 4×4 automobiles line-up behind two horse drawn carriages pushed by two individuals in high-vis jackets.

A person could be heard shouting ‘come on, come on!’ because the three-wheeled automobiles achieve velocity.

The 2 carriages then velocity off earlier than the horse on the left out of the blue tacks proper earlier than crashing into the central reservation’s metallic railing.

The three automobiles then come to a halt alongside the crashed car.

It’s at the moment unclear what occurred to the horse and the rider.

The video prompted an enormous response after it was posted on Twitter this afternoon.

One particular person wrote: ‘It sickens me… how are you going to try this to a defenseless animal.’

One other mentioned: ‘That poor horse is terrified.’

Another person added: ‘How dense do it’s good to be to suppose that is acceptable and never suppose the horse is distressed and sure in ache, to not even contemplate the horses welfare!?’

Essex Police have been contacted for remark.