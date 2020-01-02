Horror movie endings that left everyone disappointed

Sam Raimi’s Drag Me to Hell introduces us to Christine Brown, who’s in search of an assistant supervisor place on the financial institution the place she works as a mortgage officer. She refuses to grant an extension to an outdated lady, who then assaults her and curses her to be hunted by a demon. In solely three days, because the title of the movie says, the demon will drag her to Hell. Christine is informed that she will be able to both undergo the curse or to cross it alongside to another person. In the end, after studying that the lady who cursed her has died, Christine decides to not cross the curse on to a different particular person. Ultimately, she learns that she will be able to cross the demon’s curse onto a lifeless particular person, and he or she decides to return it to the lady who initially cursed her.

In the long run, issues do not go precisely in line with plan, as Christine by accident passes the curse onto her coworker as a substitute of the outdated lady. This could exempt Christine from being taken to Hell, however for some cause, the movie deviates from its personal established logic. Regardless of supposedly ridding herself of the curse, Christine is promptly dragged to Hell on the finish of the movie with no actual clarification given. This complicated flip of occasions upends the foundations that had been set out at first of the movie, and makes what’s in any other case a enjoyable horror movie really feel like a tragic waste of time by the point the credit roll.