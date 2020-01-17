Hospital consultant, 40, on trial for raping woman he met on Tinder date

By Alex Ward For The Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:02 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:02 EST, 17 January 2020

A hospital guide deceived a lady into having intercourse by agreeing to make use of a condom, a courtroom heard.

However Matthew Sewell, 40, allegedly didn’t use the contraceptive and is now on trial for rape after the lady mentioned she would by no means have consented to unprotected intercourse.

The lady was 23 on the time and met Sewell through the relationship app Tinder, the place his profile claimed he was 27, though he was in reality then 36, the jury heard.

He admitted he had lied about his age when he met his alleged sufferer at a bar in Middlesbrough, Teesside Crown Court docket was advised.

However on a subsequent event she invited Sewell – a guide at James Prepare dinner hospital in Middlesbrough – to go to her home, mentioned Paul Abrahams, prosecuting.

He advised the courtroom the lady drank a bottle of cava however ‘she suggests her memory was unaffected’.

They went to her bed room the place Sewell, from south-west London, supplied to therapeutic massage her, taking a few of her garments off to take action, in addition to his personal, the jury was advised.

Mr Abrahams mentioned: ‘When she looked around Mr Sewell was fully naked. She described that she would have been happy to have sex if [a] condom was put on, as previously they had unprotected sex… which she was upset about. When she handed Mr Sewell the condom, he didn’t say something to her. He took the condom rapidly and turned his again to her.

‘It looked to her like he was putting the condom on. If she had known Mr Sewell hadn’t been sporting a condom, she wouldn’t have consented to intercourse.

‘She later discovered the condom … and it was obvious no attempt had been made to use it.’ When the lady met him to debate what had occurred, he allegedly admitted the allegations, the courtroom heard.

Mr Abrahams mentioned: ‘He had done wrong and effectively pleaded with her not to report him, saying that it would ruin his career.’

He mentioned Sewell later contacted her to inform her considered one of his earlier companions had knowledgeable him she had contracted a sexually transmitted an infection. He advised the complainant he was going to get checked and requested if she would do the identical.

‘She put it to Mr Sewell that he had deceived her into believing he had worn a condom,’ mentioned Mr Abrahams.

‘Mr Sewell responds, “I apologise” and “Are you angry with me?”. It’s then put to him, “That’s an excuse, is it? For deliberately deceiving.” He replies, “More of an honest answer”.’

South Tees Hospitals NHS Basis Belief mentioned the spinal deformity surgeon is not employed there.

Sewell denies two counts of rape. The trial continues.