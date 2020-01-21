January 21, 2020 | 9:46am

The Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute the Home’s case towards President Trump within the Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday blasted Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell’s proposed guidelines and urged senators to vote towards them.

“A White House-driven and rigged process, with a truncated schedule designed to go late into the night and further conceal the President’s misconduct, is not what the American people expect or deserve,” the Home group, which is led by Rep. Adam Schiff, wrote in a press release.

“The McConnell Resolution goes so far as to suggest it may not even allow the evidence gathered by the House to be admitted,” the assertion continued. “That is not a fair trial. In fact, it is no trial at all.”

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, launched the proposed guidelines Monday night that can be debated when the impeachment trial will get underway later Tuesday.

They’d give Democrats 24 hours over two days to make their case towards Trump on the 2 articles of impeachment the Home handed on Dec. 18.

“There should be a fair trial – fair to the President, yes, but equally important, fair to the American people. Any Senator who wants the same, should reject the McConnell Resolution,” the managers mentioned.

Additionally they mentioned McConnell didn’t comply with the mannequin set throughout former President Invoice Clinton’s Senate impeachment trial in 1999.

“His resolution deviates sharply from the Clinton precedent – and common sense – in an effort to prevent the full truth of the President’s misconduct from coming to light,” the Democrats say within the assertion. “In the Clinton case, the President provided all of the documents – more than 90,000 pages of them – before the trial took place. McConnell’s resolution rejects that basic necessity.”

In Clinton’s impeachment, opening arguments got 24 hours to make their instances however over a three-day interval.

Democrats would want 4 GOP senators to succeed in the 51-vote threshold wanted to vary the principles.

Republicans maintain a 53-47 majority within the Senate.

Opening arguments are slated for Wednesday.