House prices up 4% in 2019 after a £4k December bounce, says Halifax

Home costs rose four per cent in 2019, in keeping with Britain’s greatest mortgage lender Halifax, as a December bounce noticed the typical property’s worth bounce £four,000.

The Halifax index confirmed the typical home value climbed £9,136 final yr to £238,963, however the financial institution stated that it solely anticipated ‘modest’ rises within the yr forward.

Halifax’s figures are primarily based on the lender’s personal mortgage approvals and have constantly outstripped rival experiences over the previous yr.

Rival mortgage lending large, Nationwide Constructing Society, reported final week that its index confirmed home costs rising simply 1.four per cent in 2019, with the typical property worth up £four,126 to £215,282.

Official home value statistics from the ONS / Land Registry, primarily based on offered costs, lag each the large mortgage lenders’ experiences and confirmed the typical property up zero.7 per cent within the yr to October.

Property business commentators have instructed over the previous yr that the Halifax index could also be overcooking home value rises, however Jeremy Leaf, a north London property agent and Rics residential chairman, stated it had ‘proved to be a reliable indicator of property market activity over many years so is widely respected’.

He added: ‘On the again of the most important month-to-month improve for the yr in November, costs are up much more in December on a month-to-month and annualised foundation.

‘However value rises are reflecting extra of a scarcity of inventory in the mean time than important will increase in demand and never broadly in London the place affordability is most stretched.’

‘On the ground, there is no doubt that the election and more certainty on Brexit is contributing to recovery in market confidence. Looking forward, we expect higher increases in values in areas where the ratio of house prices to earnings is lower.’

Halifax managing director Russell Galley stated that the four per cent rise for 2019 was on the high of its 2 to four per cent expectation for the yr.

He stated: ‘This was pushed by a month-to-month achieve of 1.7 per cent in December which was the most important month-to-month improve of 2019, pushing up the year-on-year progress fee and reflecting that December 2018 was a very weak month.

‘Trying forward, we anticipate uncertainty within the financial system to ease considerably in 2020, which ought to see transaction volumes improve and additional value progress made attainable by an enchancment in households’ actual incomes.

‘Longer-term points such because the scarcity of houses on the market and low ranges of house-building will proceed to restrict provide, whereas the continued challenges confronted by potential consumers in elevating deposits will serve to constrain demand.

‘Consequently, we anticipate a modest tempo of good points to proceed into subsequent yr.’

The financial institution has forecast good points of 1 to three per cent for home costs in 2020.

Nationwide broke down how home costs modified throughout the totally different UK areas in 2019

Britain’s greatest constructing society Nationwide launched its end-of-year home value figures final week, saying that the typical property rose 1.four per cent in December.

That got here alongside a zero.1 per cent rise in home costs in December, in stark distinction to Halifax’s claimed 1.7 per cent month-to-month rise. Nationwide’s achieve was additionally delivered by the statistical manipulation of seasonal adjustment, as the typical dwelling’s worth on its index really slipped £452 in December.

Nationwide’s regional breakdown confirmed diverging fortunes for property markets throughout the UK final yr.

In London home costs have been down 1.7 per cent, whereas the Outer South East noticed a zero.6 per cent fall, whereas Northern Eire noticed a three.four per cent rise, complete costs climbed 2.9 per cent in Wales, 2.5 per cent within the North West and a pair of.1 per cent within the West Midlands.