After a 228-to-193 vote in favor of continuing, the Home of Representatives will ship two articles of impeachment towards President Trump to the Senate regardless of issues about Senate Chief Mitch McConnell’s impartiality and refusal to name witnesses to testify within the trial. What do you suppose?

“I knew the House would be found guilty of sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.” Jane Farrington • Manufacturing unit Overseer

“The sooner they get this over with, the sooner they can get started on Trump’s next impeachment.” Eric Fleming • Unemployed