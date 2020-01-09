Housebound 48-stone man winched from window of his fifth-floor flat and taken to hospital

A housebound 48-stone man needed to be winched from his fifth-floor flat and brought to hospital in a flatbed truck – for the second time in lower than two years.

John Grove, 51, was hoisted out of his flat in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, at round 11.20am on Tuesday.

Greater than 30 emergency service employees attended the six-hour extraction throughout which specialist rescue crews have been pressured to take away three home windows from Mr Grove’s residence.

John Grove, 51, (pictured alongside his spouse Carrie-Ann Grove) was hoisted out of his flat in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, at round 11.20am on Tuesday

He was winched out of the property and lowered 50 ft to the bottom utilizing a hydraulic platform.

Mr Grove was then transported to Russells Corridor hospital, Dudley, in a ‘normal function lorry’ operated by West Midlands Hearth and Rescue Service.

The same rescue was carried out on the social housing block in June 2018 with every operation considered costing the taxpayer not less than £10,000.

Mr Grove, who’s unemployed, was struggling respiration difficulties on the time that the emergency companies have been referred to as and continues to be recovering on the hospital.

Greater than 30 emergency service employees attended the six-hour extraction throughout which specialist rescue crews needed to take away three home windows from Mr Grove’s residence

Talking in regards to the operation, his spouse, Carrie-Ann Grove, mentioned: ‘I dread to assume how a lot it price to get him out given the variety of folks that have been right here.

‘We needed to maneuver two years in the past, when John had sepsis and needed to lifted out.

‘They could not discover us an appropriate property so we had no selection however to return again.

‘We’d clearly transfer in the event that they discovered us someplace.

‘We’d like a bungalow with large doorways, to not be residing on the fifth ground of a tower block.

‘John’s been housebound for over a 12 months now. He is been a prisoner is his own residence as a result of he cannot get out.’

Mrs Grove, who wed her husband in a Pagan ceremony six years in the past, instructed how her husband suffers from lymphoedema, which causes extreme swelling.

Carrie-Ann Grove, who wed her husband (pictured collectively) in a Pagan ceremony six years in the past, instructed how Mr Grove suffers from lymphoedema, which causes extreme swelling

The 50-year-old added: ‘He is not essentially chubby, it is simply fluid.

‘He weighs 48 stone now.

‘He misplaced 14 stone of this fluid final time he was in hospital.

‘As a result of he is had no aftercare, the lymphoedema has come again and his weight has gone up.

‘They’re undoubtedly going to seek out us some place else now. He will not be coming again to this flat. It is only a disgrace it has taken so lengthy.’

Wolverhampton Houses, which runs social housing on behalf of the council, confirmed it was seeking to re-home Mr Grove to a extra appropriate lodging.

It mentioned the couple had beforehand turned down a modified bungalow.

The same rescue needed to be carried out on the social housing block in June 2018 with every operation considered costing the taxpayer not less than £10,000

Considered one of Mr Grove’s neighbours from the 11-storey metropolis centre block of flats mentioned that he ought to by no means have been allowed to return to the flat after his admission to hospital in 2018.

He added: ‘Why would you could have a man that weighs a lot residing on the fifth ground?

‘They can not get him by the doorways, although they’re actually large right here. They must take the home windows out.

‘Even the raise cannot take his weight. He cannot depart the constructing.’

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service mentioned: ‘We have been referred to as to a property in Wolverhampton to a medical incident.

‘We despatched the Hazardous Space Response Workforce (HART), one ambulance and three paramedic officers to the scene.’

Wolverhampton Houses mentioned it was ‘not doable at this stage’ to calculate the prices of the incident.

A spokesman mentioned: ‘Following the same scenario in 2018, we labored carefully with the household and different assist companies to seek out them a extra appropriate residence that met their particular person wants.

‘We supplied them a bungalow shortly after the incident in 2018. Nevertheless, the household selected to stay within the property at Russell Courtroom.

‘Extra just lately, the household agreed transfer can be of their finest pursuits and so they have been working with us to establish a property that meets their wants.

‘We labored carefully with emergency companies to make sure the tenant was evacuated from the property safely on Tuesday. It isn’t doable at this stage to touch upon the prices incurred on account of the operation.’