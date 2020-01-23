Housemarque Places Stormdivers on Hold to Focus on Studio’s ‘Biggest Game to Date’

2020 marks the 25th anniversary of Useless Nation developer Housemarque. Throughout that quarter of a century interval, the group has skilled exponential progress. But, lately, the studio’s stepped away from the arcade and twin-stick shooter titles its recognized for, shifting focus in the direction of extra bold tasks. The battle royale Stormdivers counts as one such recreation. Nevertheless, one thing much more difficult will take precedent at Housemarque for the time start. Consequently, Stormdivers‘ growth, in addition to that of different video games, is being positioned on maintain. It will enable the group of 80 to work solely on its “biggest game to date.”

Advertising Director Mikael Haveri introduced the information in a prolonged weblog put up, saying the unannounced title will outline Housemarque’s subsequent part of evolution. Haveri’s put up doesn’t provide an excessive amount of in the best way of element, however he notes that an official announcement will happen within the “coming months.” The message reads partly, “So now we’re targeted on delivering our most bold and largest recreation up to now, placing each different undertaking on maintain, together with the event of Stormdivers.”

Housemarque teased this bigger recreation in late 2018 as a brand new AAA undertaking. In accordance with Haveri, growth has gone on for about three years at this level, with “full scale production” at the moment underway. All is outwardly going properly, too, thanks partly to the “amazing support” the group continues to obtain from its associate who has stays unnamed. Details about Housemarque’s associate on the undertaking is more likely to floor as soon as the sport is formally unveiled.

[Source: Housemarque]