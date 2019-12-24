Housing Society Official Held For Death Of Septic Tank Cleaners In Mumbai

The labourers died of suffocation on Monday whereas they have been cleansing the septic tank. (Representational)

Mumbai:

An official of a housing society in Govandi space in Mumbai has been arrested in reference to the dying of three labourers whereas cleansing a septic tank within the residential high-rise, a police official mentioned on Tuesday.

The labourers, employed privately, died of suffocation on Monday whereas they have been cleansing the septic tank within the Maurya Society, a 22-storey constructing of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, positioned in Ganeshwadi space of the jap suburb, he mentioned.

Following the mishap, the society’s treasurer, Pawan Vishwanath Palav, 40, was arrested late Monday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Shashikumar Meena mentioned.

Palav was arrested after it got here to mild that he employed labourers who didn’t have any expertise of cleansing a septic tank, one other police official mentioned.

“The accused asked the labourers to enter into the septic tank without providing them with any safety gear. The accused was not present at the spot when the victims were cleaning the tank,” he mentioned.

The accused has been booked Indian Penal Code Part 304-A (inflicting dying by negligence), Meena mentioned.

After the three labourers – Bisavjit Debnath, 32, Santosh Prabhakar Kalsekar, 45, and Govind Sangram Chortiya, 34 – entered the septic tank on Monday, they acquired trapped inside, he earlier mentioned.

The labourers have been later introduced out of the tank with the assistance of fireplace brigade and Nationwide Catastrophe Response Pressure (NDRF) personnel who rushed them to a hospital the place they have been declared useless on arrival, he mentioned.