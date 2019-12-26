December 26, 2019 | 1:54pm

A Houston man barged into his ex-girlfriend’s birthday bash on Christmas Eve and shot her to demise, authorities mentioned.

Albert Benjamin Simon, 52, is dealing with homicide prices in reference to Carolee Daybreak Taylor’s demise at her residence Tuesday night time, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Simon confirmed up uninvited, pushed his approach into the gathering and pulled the 46-year-old outdoors at gunpoint, in line with Harris County Sheriff’s Workplace.

The ex-boyfriend allegedly shot Taylor a number of instances on the porch, the place she was pronounced useless, police mentioned.

He then fled the scene in dark-colored 2019 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate VN0345, authorities mentioned.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez mentioned Wednesday warrant was issued for his arrest and referred to as for the general public’s assist to search out him.

“I went to this scene last night and couldn’t help but think that her final moments were spent happy celebrating her birthday with friends,” the sheriff tweeted. “She wore holiday festive attire. Simon brutally gunned her down. We must find him ASAP. Domestic violence is a serious epidemic.”

Mates remembered Taylor on social media as a “beautiful, kind soul” and mentioned she left behind a daughter.

“I’m still wrapping my head around this. Just heartbreaking,” Salvador Flores Gill wrote on Fb. “Carolee Taylor was a friend of mine who was a beautiful kind soul.”

Three years in the past, Taylor reminded associates on social media that “life is short.”

“It’s not just about living every day like it’s your last. I try to also remind myself that yesterday is gone, so live life in the moment and forgive those that need it most,” she wrote on Fb. “I will certainly ‘remember what it taught me’ though. Surround yourself with people who deserve to be a part of your life and give more than you receive.”

Simon has a rap sheet that features a stalking case from the mid-1990s, the Chronicle reported. He additionally was busted final 12 months in a drunk-driving case that was dismissed upon the completion of an intervention program.