January 19, 2020 | 2:12pm

No, it isn’t the nitrous oxide — that dentist is actually using a hoverboard.

An Alaska dentist has been discovered responsible on dozens of fees for pulling a affected person’s tooth as he rode on the two-wheeled gadget and different unsavory acts.

Seth Lookhart, 34, was convicted Friday in Anchorage on 46 counts that included reckless endangerment, illegally training dentistry and medical help fraud.

Witnesses within the case included Veronica Wilhelm, who was sedated when the dentist pulled her tooth in July 2016 as he rode on a hoverboard, information station KTUU reported.

Lookhart allegedly texted a video of the process to no less than eight folks, joking that it was a “new standard of care,” NBC Information reported.

The video reveals the dentist triumphantly throwing his fingers within the air whereas scooting off from the wheel-y silly stunt, then spinning round to smile on the digital camera.

Throughout the trial, Lookhart’s legal professional apologized for his consumer’s “idiotic” habits.

“I want you to know that as his lawyer, I apologize for what he did on that hoverboard,” protection legal professional Paul Stockler stated, based on the Anchorage Every day Information.

“It’s unacceptable and you can be assured that when I agreed to represent him, I got in his face and told him what I thought about him for doing this, which I think needed to be done.”

However that was hardly the one factor he did fallacious.

Prosecutors say Lookhart additionally defrauded the Alaska Medicaid program by providing more-costly intravenous sedation to Medicare sufferers as an alternative of anesthesia.

Anchorage Superior Court docket Choose Michael Wolverton issued the responsible verdict after a five-week trial, calling the state’s proof “simply overwhelming.”

The choose famous that Lookhart’s personal textual content conversations have been incriminating. One message included the dentist explaining to a pal how he pulled off a few of his crimes.

“Dr. Lookhart responded, in effect, that unless someone was standing right next to him at the time, no one would ever know,” Wolverton wrote.

Lookhart is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.

With Put up wires