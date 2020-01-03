How a benefit claim led police to uncover a woman’s disappearance

A police officer has returned to the house the place he first met a pair later jailed for all times for murdering a lady they need to have been caring for, in a brand new documentary.

Margaret Fleming, who had studying difficulties, was final seen aged 19 at a celebration in 1999 when she vanished from a dilapidated bungalow in Inverkip, Inverclyde.

However Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 59, claimed she was alive for practically twenty years so they might declare £182,000 in advantages – and have been jailed in July 2019.

Sergeant Chris McKay returns to the home in Inverkip, Inverclyde, for the BBC documentary – after he first visited in October 2016 through the Margaret Fleming lacking particular person’s inquiry

A preview clip exhibits the officer strolling across the derelict property, which he stated contains the ‘strangest room I’ve ever been in my life’ which is uncovered on one wall (pictured above)

This got here after Sergeant Chris McKay and his police colleagues visited the couple in October 2016, when Miss Fleming’s case turned a lacking particular person’s inquiry.

In a brand new BBC Two documentary referred to as Homicide Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, Sergeant McKay returns to the home the place he first met Cairney and Jones.

Sergeant McKay additionally advised the programme, on subsequent Wednesday at 9pm, how Cairney would ‘management the dialog’ – and he might inform Jones was ‘extraordinarily nervous’.

Edward Cairney (left), 77, and Avril Jones (proper), 59, claimed she was alive for practically twenty years so they might declare £182,000 in advantages – and have been jailed in July 2019

Margaret Fleming (left) together with her supposed carers Cairney (second left) and Jones (proper)

He stated: ‘That is unusual. This, coming again, I can nonetheless keep in mind standing right here on that night time in query, Avril sitting right here, Eddie sitting there, asking him questions.

‘He would management the dialog – he would not enable Avril to talk. You possibly can inform she was extraordinarily nervous. Simply very fidgety together with her arms, a bag of nerves.

‘That is once you’re considering, maintain on a minute, one thing’s not proper right here.’

On the room, he added: ‘Down right here, you have acquired strangest room I’ve ever been in my life – that is the one which’s uncovered to the weather. There is a gap in the home.

Margaret Fleming (pictured above), who had studying difficulties, was final seen aged 19 at a celebration in 1999 when she vanished from a dilapidated bungalow in Inverkip, Inverclyde

launched by the Crown Workplace of the house the place Miss Fleming stayed in Inverkip

Inside the house of Miss Fleming, whose carers Cairney and Jones have been convicted of homicide

Law enforcement officials perform an investigation on the dwelling of Miss Fleming in Inverkip in 2016

‘That is now a derelict property, I get that, however this is not far off what my cops and I have been truly coping with once we first got here in. It was so run down and uncared for.’

He continued: ‘Our job from the outset was to search out her, which is what response cops do – that is what we do each day, ordinarily. This wasn’t any atypical case.’

On July 17 final yr, Cairney and Jones have been sentenced on the Excessive Courtroom in Glasgow after being discovered responsible of murdering Miss Fleming following a seven-week trial.

Miss Fleming, who would now have been 39, vanished from ‘the face of the Earth’ round December 1999, and her physique has by no means been discovered.

The dilapidated former dwelling of Miss Fleming in Inverkip is pictured in August 2017

The couple made pretend letters after Miss Fleming disappeared, suggesting she was in London

Jones was responsible of fraudulently claiming £182,000 in advantages by pretending Miss Fleming was alive. The duo have been each convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Lacking for 20 years: Historical past of the Margaret Fleming homicide case October 1995: Margaret Fleming’s father dies. Nobody in her household volunteers to take care of her, so she strikes into Edward Cairney and Avril Jones’ dwelling in Seacroft, Inverkip, Renfrewshire December 18, 1999, and January 5, 2000: In some unspecified time in the future between these dates, Ms Fleming is murdered by her two carers. It’s not recognized the place the killing occurred, or what methodology was used. October 28, 2016: Margaret Fleming is reported lacking by her two carers from her dwelling in Most important Highway, Inverkip, Inverclyde. December 12, 2016: Police say they are going to be finishing up excavation work within the backyard and are ‘fastidiously sifting by means of the home’ the place Ms Fleming was believed to reside together with her two carers. Specialist search groups together with the police helicopter, canine unit and dive groups had additionally been looking out throughout Inverclyde. December 17, 2016: On the anniversary of the final impartial sighting of Ms Fleming, which was at a household gathering on December 17 1999, police say it’s potential she ‘might have come to some hurt’ and say their precedence is establishing her actions and way of life from 1999 onwards. April 28, 2017: Police say Ms Fleming’s disappearance could also be right down to ‘one thing extra sinister’ as their search on the property concludes. October 26, 2017: Police investigating Ms Fleming’s disappearance arrest Edward Cairney and Avril Jones. October 27, 2017: The pair seem at Greenock Sheriff Courtroom charged with homicide, abduction and assault, fraud and an try to defeat the ends of justice. They make no plea and are remanded in custody. Might 28, 2018: Cairney and Jones seem on the Excessive Courtroom in Livingston charged with abducting and murdering Ms Fleming and claiming £182,000 in advantages by fraud by pretending that she was nonetheless alive. The pair’s legal professionals enter not-guilty pleas to all the fees on their behalf through the first public listening to of the case. September 26, 2018: The pair go on trial on the Excessive Courtroom in Glasgow accused of abducting and murdering Ms Fleming and fraudulently claiming £182,000 in advantages by pretending she was nonetheless alive. October 18, 2018: The trial is deserted with no motive given. April 25, 2019: Cairney and Jones go on trial on the Excessive Courtroom in Glasgow. They’re accused of assaulting and murdering Ms Fleming and fraudulently claiming £182,000 in advantages by pretending she was alive. June 14, 2019: Each accused are convicted of homicide on a majority verdict.

The senior police officer investigating the case, Detective Superintendent Paul Livingstone, has urged the couple to disclose the place Miss Fleming’s physique is.

Jurors discovered the couple murdered Miss Fleming December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000 after which tried to cowl up the crime for nearly 18 years.

Police launched an investigation after it turned obvious in October 2016 Ms Fleming was lacking.

Routine social providers inquiries have been stated to have sparked considerations over her whereabouts.

Talking in courtroom through the trial on Might 10 final yr, Sergeant McKay stated that police initially puzzled if Miss Fleming truly existed.

He stated this was as a result of there have been no private belongings or pictures in the home, including: ‘Miss Jones additionally stated the social employee had ruined their lives.’

It was claimed the final impartial sighting of her was at a household occasion on December 17, 1999. Her supposed carers have been arrested in October 2017.

Throughout their trial, which started in April final yr, prosecutors described Miss Fleming as a ‘friendless and lonely’ younger lady with vital difficulties.

She moved to the Seacroft dwelling of the accused when she was a teen following her father’s dying after these closest to her ‘did not need her’.

By October 1999, the family – stated to have monetary troubles – was accumulating her advantages.

The Crown prompt it was ‘tempting’ for the couple to have the cash however not the ‘inconvenience’ of taking care of her.

Holding them collectively duty for the dying, the Crown claimed Cairney and Jones ‘actually acquired away with homicide for 16 years’.

The main points of how, the place and when Ms Fleming died might by no means be totally recognized since, because the defence highlighted, there isn’t a physique and no crime scene.

The courtroom heard cash was the motive behind the ‘horrible’ crime with the pair devising an ‘elaborate scheme’ to hide her disappearance.

As police zoned in on the couple, their fabricated tales to elucidate Miss Fleming’s absence turned more and more ‘farcical’.

They tried to reconcile claims she was each working as a gangmaster and able to travelling abroad, and that she was somebody with main difficulties requiring an a variety of benefits.

Talking concerning the new documentary, BBC Two controller Patrick Holland stated: ‘It is a ground-breaking documentary for BBC Two that takes the viewers into the very centre of a trial that gripped a nation.

‘With entry to the courtroom, this collection will comply with the tragic case of Margaret Fleming and the efforts of police and prosecutors to deliver her killers to justice.’

Homicide Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming will probably be on BBC Scotland subsequent Tuesday at 10pm, earlier than being proven on BBC Two subsequent Wednesday at 9pm