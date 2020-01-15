How A-listers are bringing the face-flattering ‘high pony’ to the red carpet this awards season

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline

It might historically be the protect of ballerinas and gymnasts however, this awards season, you’ll be able to’t transfer for top ponytails swishing alongside the purple carpet.

The Critics’ Alternative Awards, which befell in Los Angeles on Sunday, noticed dozens of scraped-back dos, with Scarlett Johansson, J-Lo and Margot Robbie all sporting the glamorous – and easy-to-manage – look.

Others reaching for a very good comb and a fair higher bottle of shine spray embody Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

Queen of the excessive pony: J-Lo, whose all the time had a penchant for the presently on-trend look, confirmed it off once more on the Critics’ Alternative Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday

Olivia Wilde additionally plumped for a excessive chignon; the model, which fell out of favour within the early noughties and was dubbed the ‘Croydon facelift’, is firmly again in vogue

Scarlett Johansson, pictured on the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, confirmed why the model works on the purple carpet. Not solely does the excessive pony raise pores and skin, it additionally provides photographers a transparent view of a celeb’s face

The ponytail hasn’t all the time had such a glamorous picture although.

Certainly, again within the early noughties, it was dubbed the ‘Croydon facelift’ and people sporting it had been warned about potential injury to each the hair and the scalp if the look was worn too regularly.

There are definitely some celebrities who do not simply save the excessive pony or top-knots for awards season although.

J-Lo has all the time been a fan, as has international pop starlet Ariana Grande – and loads of off-duty stars take pleasure in a messy excessive bun on a low-key break day.

In the course of the heady environment of awards season although, there’s another excuse why the look may also show fashionable.

It is unfussy – there’s little concern of it collapsing if it is firmly secured and the paparazzi can snap away with an unfettered view of a star’s face.

HOW TO PERFECT THE HIGH PONY Natalia Maxwell, Creative Director at Malcolm Murphy Hair, says the excessive pony is simply as a lot of a winner on an strange day for strange folks. The stylist says: ‘In the event you’re having a busy week and haven’t bought time to clean your hair, it is the proper ‘up-do’ and might be accessorised with cool clips. ‘The trick is the place you place the ‘pony’ in your head, it may possibly make a huge impact on the general look. Go excessive or go residence! Make like Ariana and put the horse excessive for optimum affect ‘When you’ve got a rounder face, putting the horse simply on or barely above the optical bone – primarily, the again of your head – can actually soften the look. ‘For oval and angular face shapes, you’ll be able to take your choose of locations on the pinnacle – and for actual dramatic impact the saying goes ‘the upper the higher!’ ‘In the event you really feel you need to do that development however suppose it is too harsh then gently (with a blusher brush) brush a couple of hairs round your hair line onto your face and pull some hair from the facet of your ears down; this may take the sting off the severity of the look.’

Oscar nominee Lupita Nyong’o styled the look with a bracelet-style metallic accent

Little Ladies star Florence Pugh used product galore to maintain her ice-blonde bun in place

Superstar Hairdresser Jamie Stevens Hair (@jamiestevenshair), who’s teased the locks of loads of well-known faces, says: ‘I like excessive ponytails for immediate glamour, they’re on development however shiny and effortlessly refined, they don’t look too fussy like some up-dos can. They cease purple carpet attire out of the blue trying too ‘promenade”‘.

Stevens says they’re additionally ‘sensible’ for the purple carpet as a result of they provide an ‘unobscured view of the face and outfit, excellent for halter neck and strappy attire, and so they’re extremely flattering as a result of they work like a mini face-lift, pulling the pores and skin taught and upwards.’

A teeny top-knot chignon has the identical face-flattering impact for Australian actress Margot Robbie

He provides that many celebrities add extensions to make sure their look is ‘red-carpet prepared’ and that the model fits most face shapes.

Adapting the look to your form is straightforward however important, says Jamie, to excellent the horse: ‘On a spherical face you must steadiness the form of the cheeks, so don’t go modern, pair it with a bouffant on the entrance.

‘In the meantime, a sq. face will look higher with tendrils pulled out on the entrance to melt the sides.’