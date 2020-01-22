How a pair of bald eagles became Southern California rock stars

The most popular 24/7 actuality present in Southern California proper now could possibly be known as “The Real Bald Eagles of Big Bear Lake.” As many as 5,000 folks at any second are watching eagles nicknamed Jackie and Shadow on a live-streaming webcam within the mountain city about 100 miles northeast of downtown L.A.

It’s extremely addictive — and extremely lovable.

For many who haven’t tuned in to the webcam posted on YouTube, the digital camera gives a startling view into the eagle nest 120 toes above the lake in a Jeffrey pine tree. It’s a crisp close-up no human might see from the bottom, regardless of how highly effective the scope.

At present the nest holds two eggs. By day, you possibly can watch the eagles (Jackie, the feminine, is the bigger of the 2) taking turns sitting on the nest, which measures 5 toes throughout and about 5 toes deep. Within the background you possibly can see the blue water of the lake. By evening, because of an infrared gentle the birds can’t detect, viewers can watch the considerably static type of a giant white head firmly tucked into its brown feathered physique.

Different bald eagles migrate to Large Bear Lake and the encompassing San Bernardino Nationwide Forest, and return to their houses farther north. Solely these two have change into year-round Large Bear Lake residents.

The nonprofit Buddies of Large Bear Valley, whose mission is to safeguard the native habitat and the creatures in it, paid about $10,000 to put in the digital camera 5 years in the past, and it’s been a success ever since. Annually, the group spends roughly the identical amount of cash to improve the digital camera and its solar-powered battery system.

Biologist and government director Sandy Steers mentioned the webcam serves as a robust instructional software, one which has attracted the eye of hundreds of followers. “What better way to educate people than to show them what’s going on in the nest?” she mentioned.

The pair bond by working collectively to construct up the nest. (Buddies of Large Bear Valley)

What’s occurring within the nest is that this: Jackie laid two eggs this month, one on Jan. eight and a second on Jan. 11. Some devoted viewers obtained to witness the occasions as they occurred. The arrival of every egg made native information, together with tales within the L.A. Occasions.

Whereas the eggs are incubating, which takes about 35 days, the realm far beneath the nest, together with the Grays Peak Path and the Grout Bay Picnic Space, has been closed to the general public since Dec. 1. Human exercise might threaten the eagles and trigger them to desert the nest and the eggs, based on a information launch by the San Bernardino Nationwide Forest.

Particulars that designate the goings-on within the nest are posted on the group’s Fb web page.

The eggs are anticipated to hatch round Valentine’s Day. If the chicks thrive, you possibly can anticipate them to fledge about 10 to 12 weeks later. Final yr, two eggs have been laid within the nest. Nonetheless just one chick survived; the opposite died at 6 weeks of what was believed to be hypothermia after a late-season storm introduced freezing rain and snow over Memorial Day weekend.

The webcam stays reside year-round, although the eagles transfer deeper within the forest in Could or June, after their chicks have left the nest for good. The grownup eagles usually return to examine on the nest in fall.

What has made these birds so standard over time?

“I think everybody was looking for something positive to be around,” Steers says. “People longed for something to cheer for.”

Information: Buddies of Large Bear Valley eagle webcam and Fb web page.