How AEW Will Present Matches From Chris Jericho Cruise On Dynamite

The second annual Chris Jericho Cruise is occurring proper now. The third one was confirmed final evening by Y2J and can set sail in February 2021.

AEW will current a really particular episode of Dynamite this week on TNT. They are going to be recording matches from the cruise ship, however not every little thing will happen on the excessive seas.

PW Insider stories that this week’s AEW Dynamite will probably be a mix of matches from the boat and stuff they recorded final week in Miami.

Tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite will probably be cut up between content material on the Chris Jericho Cruise and materials pre-taped final week in Miami with two completely different units of announcers.

It appeared as if they recorded further matches for AEW Darkish final week. AEW could be utilizing a few of that footage on the primary present. We’ll have to attend and see how every little thing seems, however it’ll nonetheless be a really distinctive present full of professional wrestling.