How Anand Mahindra Reacted To Microsoft’s Pledge On Being Carbon Negative

Businessman Anand Mahindra in the present day congratulated Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella after the corporate pledged to take away as a lot carbon because it has emitted in its 45-year historical past.

“Bravo Satya Nadella,” Mr Mahindra wrote on Twitter, including that when he introduced the intention of one among his firms Mahindra Rise to be carbon impartial by 2040, he thought they have been “being bold”.

“You have raised the bar for us all,” the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote for the Microsoft CEO’s new aim.

Bravo @satyanadella After I introduced the intention of @MahindraRise to be carbon impartial by 2040—10 years forward of the deadline—I assumed we have been being daring. You may have raised the bar for us all… https://t.co/7QOEoe5xqT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2020

Microsoft Corp stated the initiative by 2050 can be to take away from the atmosphere all of the carbon emissions it has created because it was based in 1975.

“The scientific consensus is clear — the world today is confronted with an urgent carbon crisis,” Microsoft chief government Satya Nadella was quoted as saying by information company AFP.

“If we don’t curb emissions and temperatures continue to climb, science tell us the results will be devastating,” Mr Nadella stated.

Microsoft, one of many world’s most beneficial firms, stated it has been carbon impartial since 2012 however that “neutral is not enough to address the world’s needs” to combat the results of local weather change.

A number of tech firms, together with Google and Apple, have dedicated to carbon neutrality and Amazon has stated it will meet that aim by 2040. However efforts to cut back the affect of carbon emissions have been rarer.

