How are the cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys related?

When casting the Brown household, Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll didn’t have to look far. In reality, he didn’t must look past his personal front room.

The forged of the hit BBC comedy are principally members of the comedy author’s household, however how are all of them associated?

Agnes Brown – Brendan O’Carroll

The titular mammy is the daddy of the household and father to Danny O’Carroll who performs Buster, and Fiona O’Carroll who performs Maria. His sister Eilish performs subsequent door neighbour Winnie, his spouse Jennifer performs daughter Cathy, and his real-life grandson, Jamie O’Carroll, performs Mrs Brown’s grandson, Bono.

His on display daughter-in-law Betty (Amanda Woods) is his actual life daughter-in-law (she’s married to Danny aka Buster), whereas TV son Trevor (Martin Delany) is definitely his son-in-law (married to Fiona O’Carroll aka Maria), and his sister-in-law performs Winnie’s daughter, Sharon.

Winnie McGoogan – Eilish O’Carroll

Subsequent door neighbour Winnie could also be Agnes’ greatest pal on display however in actual life she’s Brendan O’Carroll’s sister.

Eilish is Maria (Fiona O’Carroll) and Buster’s (Danny O’Carroll) real-life aunt, and Cathy aka Jennifer Gibney’s sister-in-law, whereas her on-screen daughter Sharon, is definitely Jennifer Gibney’s off display sister.

She’s additionally grand aunt to Bono Brown (Jamie Carroll).

Cathy Brown – Jennifer Gibney

Mrs Brown’s on-screen daughter is definitely Brendan O’Carroll’s spouse, making her Buster (Danny O’Carroll) and Maria’s real-life stepmother and Bono’s off-screen step-grandmother.

Winnie (Eilish) is her sister-in-law, Mrs Brown’s son Trevor is her son-in-law by marriage, and Mark’s spouse Betty is her daughter-in-law by marriage.

Plus Winnie’s daughter, Sharon, is her real-life sister.

Buster Brady – Danny O’Carroll

The on-screen troublemaker is Brendan O’Carroll’s real-life son, making him Maria’s (Fiona O’Carroll) real-life brother, Cathy’s (Jennifer Gibney) stepson, and Winnie’s nephew.

His spouse, Amanda, performs Betty Brown, whereas his son, Jamie, is Bono Brown, and his real-life brother-in-law Martin Delany performs Mrs Brown’s youngest son, Trevor.

Oh, and his real-life greatest good friend Paddy Houlihan performs Mrs Brown’s different son, Dermot.

Maria Brown – Fiona O’Carroll

Mrs Brown’s on display daughter-in-law Maria is definitely Brendan’s daughter, Fiona O’Carroll – or Fiona Delany to name her by her married title. That makes Jennifer Gibney (Cathy) her stepmum, Eilish O’Carroll (Winnie) her aunt and Buster (Danny O’Carroll) her brother.

Little Bono Brown is definitely her nephew, Jamie, whereas her sister-in-law, Amanda Woods, is Betty Brown.

Oh, and her husband, Martin Delany, performs Mrs Brown’s son Trevor.

Trevor Brown – Martin Delany

Mrs Brown’s youngest son is performed by O’Carroll’s son-in-law, Martin Delany, who’s married to Fiona O’Carroll – his on-screen sister-in-law.

That makes him Buster’s (Danny O’Carroll) brother-in-law and uncle to Bono (Jamie O’Carroll) Brown.

Betty Brown – Amanda Woods

Mrs Brown’s on-screen daughter-in-law is definitely Brendan’s daughter-in-law off display too, as she’s married to Buster (Danny O’Carroll) Brady in actual life.

She’s Maria (Fiona O’Carroll) Brown’s sister-in-law, and she or he’s mum to Bono (Jamie O’Carroll) Brown each on and off display.

Bono Brown – Jamie O’Carroll

Mrs Brown’s grandson, Bono, is Brendan O’Carroll’s real-life grandson, Jamie O’Carroll.

His actual mum (Amanda Woods) performs his on-screen mum, Betty Brown, whereas his dad is definitely Buster Brady (Danny O’Carroll).

That makes him Maria (Fiona O’Carroll) Brown’s nephew and Eilish O’Carroll’s (Winnie) grand-nephew.

Rory Brown – Damien McKiernan

Damien McKiernan makes his Mrs Brown’s Boys debut within the 2017 Christmas Particular (BBC)

The brand new Rory is performed by Damien McKiernan, a good friend of the household who took over the position from Rory Cowan within the 2017 Christmas particular.