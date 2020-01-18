January 18, 2020 | 6:54pm

The impeachment of President Donald Trump could possibly be a boon for the presidential candidates serving within the Senate, one professional believes.

The jury of 100 senators which is able to determine the president’s destiny will embody Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

“They are going to get a lot of the limelight just being part of the process in the Senate,” Democratic marketing campaign marketing consultant George Arzt advised The Submit. “I think the country will be pinned to their TV sets watching the news and even watching the proceedings live.”

Arzt brushed apart issues that early state main campaigns would possibly undergo with the candidates bottled up on Capitol Hill. “They’ll have surrogates in the early states, they will make appearances when they are freed up on a weekend.”

Different consultants disagree. Getting the limelight might not be straightforward for the trio as a result of, in contrast to extra garden-variety hearings the place grandstanding is the norm, senators will likely be forbidden from talking through the trial.

“Media is all about talking,” Evan Siegfried, a GOP strategist and president of Somm Consulting advised The Submit. “They cannot pace around the chamber. They have to sit there somber and respectfully.”

“Iowa and New Hampshire loves to kick the tires and candidates,” Siegfried added. “There are still undecided voters out there and you need every vote you can get. You need to shake every hand and kiss every baby.”

Sanders advised reporters he wasn’t thrilled about heading off the path.

“I’d rather be in Iowa today. There’s a caucus there in two-and-a-half weeks. I’d rather be in New Hampshire and Nevada. But a (sic) swore a constitutional oath as a U.S. senator to do my job,” he advised reporters Thursday.

A Warren volunteer mentioned, “I wish she didn’t have to leave the campaign trail but our country and our constitution comes first.”