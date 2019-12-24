How Boris Johnson’s Poll Victory Sets In Motion Closer Ties With India

PM Modi was one of many first few leaders to congratulate Boris Johnson on his re-election.

London:

The protracted uncertainty over Brexit that haunted Britain appears to have ended with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s large election gamble paying off with a “stonking mandate”, a improvement that augurs nicely for UK-India strategic ties, because it presents continuity within the bilateral relations.

Whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to energy with a good larger majority for the BJP in Might, his British counterpart Johnson gained a landslide mandate to implement his central “Get Brexit Done” pledge by January 31 deadline.

The snap ballot on December 12 was referred to as due to the “B word” that has dominated a lot of British politics because the June 2016 referendum in favour of leaving the European Union (EU).

Boris Johnson took over from Theresa Might at 10 Downing Avenue in July after a bruising management battle as a result of repeated failures by the previous prime minister to get her so-called EU divorce invoice by Parliament. However Mr Johnson confronted comparable frustrations within the Home of Commons along with his “new and improved” EU Withdrawal Settlement because of the realities of a minority authorities.

He took a raffle with the primary pre-Christmas polls within the UK’s historical past for almost a century, which paid off with a 364-seat haul, primarily based largely on his central “Get Brexit Done” pledge.

Addressing a victory rally in London, Mr Johnson hailed a “new dawn” which “unarguably” broke the Brexit impasse and referred to as for closure on the topic.

Whereas his win places Britain on target to lastly exit the 28-member financial bloc by the January 31 deadline, it additionally units in movement nearer ties with India not least if Mr Johnson is to be relied on his personal marketing campaign pledges to “Narendrabhai”.

“I know Prime Minister Modi is building a new India. And, we in the UK government will support him fully in his endeavour,” he declared, as he appeared adorning a tilak on the well-known Swaminarayan Mandir in London, simply days earlier than the election.

“British Indians have played a vital role in helping the Conservatives win elections in the past. When I told Narendrabhai (Modi) this, he just laughed and said Indians are always on the winning side,” he claimed, which can be much more true this time than prior to now, given the Opposition Labour Celebration’s crushing defeat in its conventional heartlands.

Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn had angered sections of British Indian voters over the celebration’s perceived anti-India stance on Kashmir.

Prime Minister Modi was one of many first few leaders to congratulate Mr Johnson on his re-election with a tweet, which was adopted by a cellphone name throughout which they resolved to proceed working carefully on points corresponding to commerce, safety and defence and local weather change.

The Johnson-led staff’s resolution to revive the post-study work visa has already had an affect on Indian scholar numbers, which registered a powerful 63 per cent hike this yr over the earlier yr.

Nevertheless, it stays to be seen how a few of his election pledges play out, together with a particular visa for worldwide docs from nations like India and a brand new Australian-style system to degree the enjoying discipline for Indian migrants vis-a-vis these from Europe.

The most recent visa figures launched by the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics additionally displays the UK’s continued recognition amongst Indian holidaymakers, with greater than 512,000 Indian nationals being granted vacationer visas throughout the identical interval a 9 per cent improve in contrast with the earlier yr.

A lot of this hike was most likely right down to the Cricket World Cup in June this yr, which can have seen Virat Kohli’s males being knocked out early however the Indian cricket followers stayed to cheer on an England win in July.

The World Cup excessive in the direction of the center of the yr additionally coincided with again to again India Days being hosted within the UK Parliament and the monetary hub of Metropolis of London.

A brand new 40-million kilos Quick-Monitor Begin-Up Fund, supported by each the UK and Indian governments, to spend money on Indian start-ups focussed on rising know-how was amongst a few of the highlights throughout that part, because the UK’s Division for Worldwide Commerce (DIT) revealed that bilateral commerce between the 2 nations was now valued at greater than 20.5 billion kilos per yr.

However past enterprise and commerce, this yr marked a collection of occasions to rejoice the 150th beginning anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Each the financial and cultural facet of the connection have been in focus in the course of the royal go to to India in November by Prince Charles, who not solely celebrated his 71st birthday this yr but additionally turned a brand new grandfather earlier within the yr to child Archie the son of Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle.

The couple have had a troublesome yr as they each went on to sue English tabloids for invasion of their privateness.

These instances will proceed to play out nicely into the brand new yr as will the continued extradition instances involving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya.

Nirav Modi, who stays behind bars at Wandsworth jail in south-west London, is scheduled for his extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket in London in Might 2020.

Vijay Mallya stays on bail after he gained the correct to enchantment towards his extradition order within the Excessive Court docket in London, an enchantment which shall be heard in February subsequent yr.