How can I get plumper youthful lips – without a trout pout?

Q At virtually 60, I need to deal with myself by refreshing my look. My naturally skinny lips have gotten worse with age. Is there a refined method to plump them in order that my husband received’t discover?

A YOU are proper to be cautious as too many ‘natural-looking’ lip fillers are something however!

Please do your analysis, loads of before-and-after photos by potential medically certified practitioners (ie docs and nurses) and don’t intention for a lip form you by no means had within the first place.

One process, by dermal filler model Teoxane, is attention-grabbing as the entire level of it’s to get seen however practically imperceptible outcomes.

Teosyal RHA Kiss is a type of hyaluronic acid (the compound fillers are manufactured from) that’s extra-stretchy, flexing and bending with the lips in order that they don’t look odd and stiff, like so many stuffed lips do.

It is available in a syringe of zero.7ml (lower than the usual minimal of 1ml) so that you received’t have an excessive amount of injected in an effort to ‘use up’ the product you’ve paid for.

For naturally slender lips like yours, Dr Wassim Taktouk (drwassimtaktouk.com) typically diffuses refined quantity by means of the lips quite than sharply re-defining the lip form.

Costs begin at £350 in London and £160 in another components of the nation.

