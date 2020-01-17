How can you watch Marriage Story on Netflix? Cast, trailer and what it’s about

Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach tackles the intricacies of divorce in his newest movie, Netflix’s Marriage Story.

The star-studded drama counts Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver amongst its ensemble solid, and can possible have you ever weeping with its chopping exploration of damaged love.

And in case you want extra convincing, think about this: Marriage Story has been nominated for six awards at Oscars 2020.

The most important film releases of 2020

The place to look at Marriage Story

Marriage Story is obtainable to look at on Netflix now. See it right here.

When is Marriage Story launched on Netflix?

Should you don’t handle to catch it on the large display however have a Netflix account, you’re in luck. The drama has been accessible worldwide on the streaming large from sixth December 2019 – simply in time for Oscar season.

What’s Marriage Story about?

Marriage Story follows spouses Charlie and Nicole as they navigate the complicated authorized and emotional aftermath of their separation. Baumbach additionally wrote the screenplay, which is predicated on his personal divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Following their cut up, aspiring Hollywood actress Nicole strikes to LA with the couple’s son, forcing Brooklyn-based stage director Charlie to relocate part-time.

It’s not all divorce gruel (although there’s loads of that). The Netflix-backed drama’s comedy moments could also be far and few between, however they do a fantastic job at chopping by the extraordinary subject material, notably when the couple’s households and attorneys get entangled. There’s even some singing to sit up for, too.

Who’s within the Forged of Marriage Story?

Adam Driver, who performs Kylo Ren in Star Wars, and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, JoJo Rabbit) are sensible as Charlie and Nicole. The pair have already scored the Santa Barbara Worldwide Movie Competition’s Excellent Performer of the 12 months Award, and hearsay has it they’ll be Oscar contenders too.

The movie counts loads of massive names past Driver and Johansson. Huge Little Lies and Star Wars actress Laura Dern performs Nicole’s savvy lawyer, whereas Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) is formidable as her sister. Julie Hagerty, Ray Liota, Alan Alda and Wallace Shawn additionally function.

Is there a trailer?