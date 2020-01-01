New yr, new you?!

Not for us! We’re already again on our 2019 bull s**t! And judging by what a few of these celebs had been as much as on Tuesday night time… it looks as if they’re, too! LOLz!

Associated: The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Celebration Was Lit AF! Highlights HERE!

We’ve received SO MANY highlights from a busy, enjoyable New Yr’s Eve, with A-listers, movie stars, actuality professionals, and social media influencers all ringing in 2020 and having the time of their lives doing it!

Ch-ch-check all of it out (beneath)!!!

Kylie Jenner

Chrissy Teigen

” width=”860″> “a very sudafed New Year,” the mannequin mother wrote on this tweet, properly earlier than the ball dropped. “f**k the countdown I’m out love u guys!!!” Ugh… Get properly quickly, Chrissy! / (c) Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Khloé Kardashian

” width=”750″> “2019, I’m happily saying goodbye,” Khloé wrote on Instagram alongside a year-end tribute montage with footage of daughter True Thompson. “They tell you that you shouldn’t look back but I’m going to suggest that you do. Be brave, look back and reflect on your past year; Or the past decade! It’s OK to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame. We may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it. We must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power. So let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love and respect. Remember that God has and always will have your back. Have faith that life will get better as long as we believe in ourselves. We must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily.” / (c) Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

” width=”860″> “when you’re in bed before midnight is when you know you’re starting the new year right,” Perry wrote on IG, in a video alongside Bloom and their two lovely pups taken from mattress good and early on New Yr’s Eve! / (c) Katy Perry/Instagram

Gwen Stefani

” width=”860″> “Hi,” was all of the No Doubt singer wrote, sharing love from someplace good and chilly! / (c) Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Cody Simpson

” width=”860″> “ Don’t ask man simply have a splendid New Years,” Simpson wrote alongside this humorous pic on his IG account on New Yr’s Eve. OK! / (c) Cody Simpson/Instagram

Lizzo

” width=”860″> “Finna go Lizzo and show my whole ass tonight,” the queen wrote on IG alongside a horny little video. SLAY!!! / (c) Lizzo/Instagram

Publish Malone

” width=”860″> “have a good ass new year,” Publish Malone wrote with an IG pic from a lodge room rest room, hours earlier than performing in Occasions Sq. earlier than the ball drop! / (c) Publish Malone/Instagram

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

” width=”860″> The dynamic duo watched the ball drop stay from Occasions Sq. on nationwide TV, in fact, however hours earlier than the celebration they received in just a little enjoyable time with Andy’s son! Awwww! / (c) Anderson Cooper/Instagram

Joe Giudice

” width=”860″> “Happy New Year,” Joe wrote in an IG submit on New Yr’s Eve, exhibiting off a pic of his 4 beloved daughters throughout their vacation keep in Italy. / (c) Joe Giudice/Instagram

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

” width=”860″> “Happy New Years Everyone,” Joe Jonas wrote on IG alongside this pic of him and Sophie Turner. “The best year of my life. So far. 2020 vision all the way!” / (c) Joe Jonas/Instagram

The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex

Mariah Carey

” width=”860″> Mariah Carey rang within the New Yr with household by her aspect! / (c) Mariah Carey/Instagram

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

John Legend

” width=”860″> “Watching random bowl games to ring in the new year like…” Legend wrote on IG, additionally clarifying his son was NOT the one ingesting that martini. Ha!!! / (c) John Legend/Instagram

Kris Jenner

” width=”860″> Kris Jenner was up almost earlier than the solar on New Yr’s morning, posting horny snaps from the earlier night time! / (c) Kris Jenner/Twitter

Adore it! Seems like everybody had SO a lot enjoyable!!!

There you’ve it, Perezcious readers! What an evening of enjoyable it was…

Glad New Yr!!!