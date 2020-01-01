Not for us! We’re already again on our 2019 bull s**t! And judging by what a few of these celebs had been as much as on Tuesday night time… it looks as if they’re, too! LOLz!
We’ve received SO MANY highlights from a busy, enjoyable New Yr’s Eve, with A-listers, movie stars, actuality professionals, and social media influencers all ringing in 2020 and having the time of their lives doing it!
Ch-ch-check all of it out (beneath)!!!
Kylie Jenner
Chrissy Teigen
Khloé Kardashian
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Gwen Stefani
Cody Simpson
Lizzo
Publish Malone
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
Joe Giudice
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex
Mariah Carey
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
John Legend
Kris Jenner
Adore it! Seems like everybody had SO a lot enjoyable!!!
There you’ve it, Perezcious readers! What an evening of enjoyable it was…
Glad New Yr!!!
Jan 1, 2020 9:15am PST
