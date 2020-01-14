How changing my name to Luke Skywalker changed my life

Once we left College 10 years in the past, my mates marked the event with the likes of a tattoo or a giant vacation. I, nevertheless, considered one other strategy to have a good time: I modified my title to Luke Skywalker. Sure, the one from Star Wars.

In my thoughts, it made good sense. It was humorous, loads much less everlasting than getting inked and I may at all times change it again if I actually regretted it. However there merely wasn’t something to remorse at first: I bought ‘Luke Skywalker’ printed on my diploma certificates, plus a big applause when my title was learn out through the commencement ceremony.

Thankfully, my household weren’t massively shocked by the change. After I was a toddler, then known as Luke Gough, I at all times joked that I’d change my title to Skywalker someday. I used to be a Star Wars fan from a younger age, at all times operating round with poster tubes and whacking my brothers on the top. And, if I’m being sincere, my love was additionally pushed a bit by ego: I beloved that the principle character was known as Luke.

After I bought older, I used to be in a position to go on my enthusiasm for Star Wars to a brand new era. After a short spell working at a cellphone store (alongside someone who was legally known as Han Solo – significantly), I turned a major college instructor. Though my pupils didn’t initially know an excessive amount of about Star Wars – I used to be mistakenly known as ‘Mr Skyscraper’ and ‘Mr Skydiver’ a number of instances – this all modified in 2015 within the run as much as Episode VII: The Power Awakens.

The discharge appeared like the proper alternative to encourage my class. We wrote the script for our very personal Star Wars movie, shot it and edited the footage into an precise film. I even managed to get our native cinema to display it, taking the children to see their work on the massive display earlier than all of us watched The Power Awakens. It was superb to see their faces getting caught up in a brand new Star Wars story and being launched to new heroes – even when Luke Skywalker solely turned up on the finish.

Any individual who’s not as captivated with my title: my spouse. Though she finds it humorous from time to time, it usually leaves her cringing. If I’m reserving a restaurant desk on the cellphone, she’ll need to stroll out of the room. She didn’t take my title after our marriage ceremony (no, I didn’t invite any Stormtroopers) and we’ve agreed any youngsters we now have received’t keep on the Skywalker title.

For me, nevertheless, being Luke Skywalker is much from embarrassing. It’s a assured ice-breaker, leaving me in a position to communicate to anybody (properly, so long as they’ve seen Star Wars). Nonetheless, it will possibly get awkward if I don’t get the possibility to clarify it. After I give blood, for instance, sitting in a ready room filled with strangers, I’m dreading the second the physician comes out and bellows ‘LUKE SKYWALKER!’. That’s when I’ve to do my stroll of disgrace via a room filled with muttering and pointing. Though to be honest, I’d undoubtedly be part of them if I heard someone was known as Aragon or Rocky Balboa.

Though about 80 per cent of oldsters imagine I’m known as Luke Skywalker and completely adore it, there are at all times those who suppose I’m making it up. Fb, for example. They wouldn’t enable me to arrange an account in my very own title, shutting me out utterly. Getting a web page with my title took a really curt e-mail, a duplicate of my title certificates and a four-week wait.

You’ll be able to by no means take your self significantly as Luke Skywalker. However the draw back is which you could by no means take your self significantly as Luke Skywalker. And that’s an actual drawback while you don’t at all times wish to be the entertainer.

As an illustration, one time my home was burgled. Every thing, together with the automotive, was taken. It was horrible, however the police couldn’t assist however chuckle a bit at my title. I felt the necessity to placed on this face for them, however at that second, I didn’t wish to be centre of consideration. I simply wished to be left alone.

That’s not been my solely run-in with the police. One other time I used to be pulled over for a damaged headlight and was requested for my title. It’s in these conditions it’s finest to not say something, simply to slowly current my driving licence. At this, the policeman immediately modified from stern to pleasant, bursting out laughing and asking: ‘”Is your X-Wing within the store then?”.

Positive, there are occasions when it’s tiring to be Luke Skywalker and other people at all times anticipate me to be up for a joke. Plus, each Christmas current I get is at all times Star Wars associated. However I’ve by no means considered altering my title again. Fairly merely, I wouldn’t be the individual I’m at present if I wasn’t Luke Skywalker.

I used to be shy and socially awkward once I was youthful – and I hated it. However that’s all gone now. Being known as Luke Skywalker made me come out of my shell. It’s compelled me to be extra outgoing and extra grounded. It’s meant I’ve had to be the category clown. And that’s nice.

Individuals are at all times shocked that I’ve modified my title, however I’m at all times stunned by the reverse: “Why haven’t you modified your title?” I ask. I discover it stranger that folks don’t wish to do it, particularly when you can change into a Star Wars character. In any case, title your self after a Jedi and also you’ve bought licence to make use of the final word sign-off: could the drive be with you.

Phrases by Thomas Ling