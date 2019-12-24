How closely does A Christmas Carol follow the original Charles Dickens novel?

Steven Knight has tailored Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol right into a three-parter for the BBC – and whereas lots stays true to the unique story, there are just a few shock twists and main adjustments as Man Pearce takes on the function of Ebenezer Scrooge.

We’ve taken a glance again on the Victorian novella to see the way it compares to this new model:

The f***ing language!

As you would possibly suspect, within the unique 1843 novel Scrooge doesn’t ask himself, “how am I supposed to work with all this F***ING NOISE?” – and Jacob Marley (Stephen Graham) doesn’t inform him that “this isn’t a f***ing game.”

There isn’t, in actual fact, a single swear phrase anyplace in A Christmas Carol. As a substitute, Charles Dickens’ model of Marley says issues like: “I am here to-night to warn you that you have yet a chance and hope of escaping my fate. A chance and hope of my procuring, Ebenezer.”

However author Steven Knight, greatest identified for his Birmingham-based interwar gang drama Peaky Blinders, has put a bit little bit of Tommy Shelby into A Christmas Carol by giving the dialogue a contemporary replace. At occasions this feels anachronistic and awkward, however at the least it’s totally different?

A sassier Bob Cratchit

Joe Alwyn’s model of Bob Cratchit is a lot extra insubordinate than the unique character.

On this BBC model, Scrooge’s clerk spends his Christmas Eve making snide remarks, sulking at his boss and begging to go house early. His resentment is, after all, justifiable: Scrooge is so imply that he resents granting the clerk a fourth lump of coal to heat up an workplace so freezing that his writing ink has frozen stable. He additionally invents ineffective duties simply to torture poor Bob, pays him a pittance, and ribs him about minor spelling errors he made a few years in the past.

However now, for the primary time in ten years, Scrooge and Bob are immediately laying their emotions naked – with Bob hinting how he’d love in the future to inform his employer what he actually thinks of him. He makes sarcastic remarks; he mutters below his breath; he bursts out with an emotional rant about his household’s precarious monetary scenario and the way a lot energy Scrooge has over his life.

And Scrooge, the large unhealthy boss with the large unhealthy status, simply… takes it. Certain, he argues again a bit – however surprisingly sufficient, Bob doesn’t find yourself jobless at Christmas.

Against this, within the novel, the clerk makes only one small rebellious gesture – in response to a rousing speech by Scrooge’s nephew – and is instantly rebuked.

“The clerk in the tank involuntarily applauded,” Dickens writes. “Turning into instantly wise of the impropriety, he poked the fireplace, and extinguished the final frail spark for ever. ‘Let me hear one other sound from you,’ stated Scrooge, ‘and you’ll maintain your Christmas by shedding your scenario!’”

Guide-Bob says no extra till the top of the day when he confirms he would very very like Christmas Break day work, if handy. He smiles by means of Scrooge’s grudging “yes” after which legs it out the door.

The key of Tiny Tim’s benefactor

From the primary episode, it’s clear Bob’s spouse Mary Cratchit (Vinette Robinson) is hiding a giant secret about who actually put up the cash to avoid wasting younger Tiny Tim’s life.

The small boy, performed by 10-year-old actor Lenny Rush, has simply written his annual letter to his mum’s mysterious cousin in America – however does this beneficiant relative actually exist? Bob Cratchit clearly has his suspicions, that are confirmed to viewers once we see Mary run away to “catch the last post” with the letter – and as an alternative drop it right into a furnace whereas sobbing her coronary heart out.

So who did put up the funds? Why has Mary hidden the reality, and why does it misery her so deeply?

The sexual coercion of Mary Cratchit

…The reply begins to emerge in episode two, once we uncover that Mary bought the cash from Mr Scrooge. However this wasn’t a charitable gesture from Scrooge; certainly, the discount he made together with her was so merciless that there’s certain to be a backlash from viewers.

To manage to pay for life-saving remedy for Tiny Tim (then two years previous), Mary went to her husband’s boss (with out his information) to barter a mortgage. However the one phrases he was ready to supply had been: £10 now, and £20 if she would come to his home on Christmas Day and do his bidding. When a horrified Mary reluctantly agreed, he took this as a stain on her character moderately than on his.

We’ll discover out extra in episode three, however for the avoidance of doubt: no, this isn’t within the guide.

A youthful, chattier Scrooge

Charles Dickens’ unique Ebenezer Scrooge is an aged man whose miserly, avaricious life had left its mark upon his physique and made him ugly. The writer introduces him with the phrases: “Oh! but he was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge! a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner! Hard and sharp as flint, from which no steel had ever struck out generous fire; secret, and self-contained, and solitary as an oyster. The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice.”

Against this, Man Pearce is just 52 years previous and – regardless of the perfect efforts of the make-up and hair departments – very good-looking, if we could say so.

In Steven Knight’s model, this Scrooge additionally has a behavior of chatting out loud to his enterprise accomplice Jacob Marley within the workplace, even if Marley is (supposedly) mendacity rotting in his grave. These one-way conversations don’t seem within the guide, however they do enable us an perception into his thoughts.

And one other intriguing addition to the story: within the first episode, he additionally has flashbacks or visions of some hellish place, with bloodied victims and palms greedy upwards by means of metallic bars. What does this imply? Hopefully we’ll discover out.

Jacob Marley’s journey

Within the TV adaptation we see a LOT extra of Jacob Marley than we do within the novella – which is nice information, as a result of the clanking phantom is performed by the superb Stephen Graham. It additionally implies that Steven Knight has been free to get creative with Marley’s post-death journey to avoid wasting Scrooge’s soul.

In Dickens’ telling, Marley has been useless seven years (not two). He’s spent these years travelling “on the wings of the wind” with “no rest, no peace.” In keeping with Marley, “It is required of every man that the spirit within him should walk abroad among his fellow-men, and travel far and wide,” so if he doesn’t do this in life, he’s condemned to “wander through the world” in loss of life.

All of the wandering spirits put on the chains they cast whereas alive, and are in agony that they can’t talk with the residing – however Marley, for some motive, has been given the possibility to seem to Scrooge on this fateful night.

Jacob Marley’s expertise is moderately totally different within the TV adaptation. He’s been loitering in his grave for only one yr, his spirit acutely aware and trapped, when he makes a want that’s immediately granted. This swings him right into a kind of Peaky Blinders-ish purgatory the place the blacksmith forges his chains and sends him staggering by means of a snowy subject of Christmas timber, the place he will get given a mission by the Ghost of Christmas Previous (Andy Serkis).

He can solely save his soul from the fireplace if his previous enterprise accomplice Ebenezer Scrooge may be made to redeem himself earlier than loss of life, as a result of their fates are intertwined. So off he goes again to London on a determined mission.

As for the attractive black horses from purgatory? Additionally not within the guide.

Scrooge’s abusive father

There is an implication within the unique that Scrooge’s father wasn’t very good to him. As Scrooge’s younger sister says when she comes to choose him up from faculty, “Father is so much kinder than he used to be, that home’s like Heaven! He spoke so gently to me one dear night when I was going to bed, that I was not afraid to ask him once more if you might come home; and he said Yes, you should; and sent me in a coach to bring you.”

However why ought to this lady have been afraid to ask her personal father if his son might come house from faculty for the vacations like the opposite boys? What was he like when he wasn’t form?

That is what Steven Knight has explored in episode two, because the Ghost of Christmas Previous (Andy Serkis) comes to go to – taking the type of Scrooge’s abusive father, Franklin Scrooge (Johnny Harris). First, we meet a white mouse with a bell round his neck known as Erasmus, who seems to be Ebenezer’s long-ago Christmas current from his sister; then we meet Mr Scrooge Senior, who decapitates that mouse whereas Ebenezer cowers like a baby. He rants and raves, belittles his son, and shares his philosophy on humanity, cash and household.

Franklin Scrooge goes a great distance in direction of explaining why Ebenezer Scrooge ended up so twisted. After which we discover out…

The perverted headmaster

“Just you and I here again for Christmas, Scrooge. Hm? Well don’t worry, of course I won’t expect you to sleep in here on your own. You’ll be with me, just like last year,” says the headmaster within the TV adaptation of A Christmas Carol, because it turns into horribly clear that Scrooge was sexually abused or raped each Christmas at his boarding faculty in spite of everything the opposite pupils had left. No surprise he doesn’t really feel very festive at Christmas as an grownup, with the reminiscence of that trauma.

However then, one yr, his sister Lottie involves take him house! “Your father and I have a longstanding arrangement to keep Ebenezer here,” objects the instructor (Adrian Lukis). However Lottie tells the scared younger boy as she ushers him out of the room: “Ebby, our father has left us. At last. Mother said you are to go home.”

After which we discover out fairly how horrific Scrooge’s dad actually was, as Lottie pulls a gun “like a f**king highwayman” and factors it on the headmaster. “Our father made my brother stay here at Christmas, in return for you waiving his school fees,” she says. “However I and my mom have lastly managed to be rid of him. And your little association relating to my brother is over.” Reducing the gun to his privates, she threatens to have her brother “tell the parish everything” if this man ever comes close to them once more.

The younger Scrooge we meet within the guide has additionally confronted years of being left at college over the vacations, with solely his vivid creativeness and his books and (one yr) a imaginative and prescient of Ali Baba for firm. He additionally detests his mouldy boarding faculty and its grasp with a “terrible voice” who “glared on Master Scrooge with a ferocious condescension, and threw him into a dreadful state of mind by shaking hands with him” and providing a goodbye deal with of wine and cake.

Nevertheless, there’s nothing within the unique story about sexual abuse, and Lottie doesn’t need to rescue him at gunpoint; she merely informs the varsity that she’s taking Ebenezer, and off they merrily go.

The Welsh mining catastrophe

Though Charles Dickens makes completely clear that Ebenezer Scrooge is a imply previous businessman, we don’t truly discover out all that a lot in A Christmas Carol concerning the enterprise itself. We learn that he works in a counting-house, and owns a warehouse with “Scrooge and Marley” painted above; we learn that he owns folks’s money owed and that his debtors are extraordinarily glad when he’s useless. However the exact nature of his work is obscure.

That each one adjustments on this adaptation of A Christmas Carol. We now know that he and Jacob Marley (Stephen Graham) had been old style asset-strippers, shopping for up corporations for low-low costs (with the assistance of blackmail) and firing tons of and making a wholesome revenue off the again of different folks’s work.

Scrooge and Marley owned factories and coal mines the place folks had been injured and died, however there was one incident particularly which the Ghosts are anxious for Scrooge to withstand: a coal mine collapse in Wales, which killed 27 people and 17 pit ponies. He and Marley could have escaped felony duty within the courts, however within the ultimate reckoning they had been those who doomed these victims to loss of life – with their cost-cutting penny-pinching methods and their determination to chop down on “the excessive use of oak timbers” holding up the roof.

This addition to the storyline is darkish, and generally exhausting to observe. Nevertheless it does assist to know what Scrooge and Marley truly did.

No Fezziwig

Within the guide, we return to Scrooge’s days as an apprentice working for the beloved Fezziwig. Previous Fezziwig was a rotund, jolly gentleman and an exquisite employer who earned the love and adoration of his colleagues, and at Christmas he threw a celebration with music and dancing and video games and meals and beer. Watching all these folks having enjoyable, Scrooge remarks to the Ghost: “He has the power to render us happy or unhappy; to make our service light or burdensome; a pleasure or a toil.”

However the character of Fezziwig doesn’t seem within the TV sequence in any respect, and nor does Scrooge’s glad youth working for this marvellous man.

So what DOES come from the guide?

The well-known phrase “Bah! Humbug!” has, fortunately, survived the journey from web page to display screen.

And staying true to the novel, we additionally meet the 2 gents (accumulating cash for the poor) and the choir (rebuffed on the door). Then there’s the cheerful nephew who drops in to ask Scrooge for Christmas dinner – as regular, with out success.

As soon as Scrooge will get house, there’s the incident with the door knocker, which seems to bear the face of Jacob Marley; his meagre dinner within the huge home, unheated and unlit; and Marley clanking into the room together with his jaw falling proper off.

Marley then delivers his message and readies Scrooge for the go to of the three Ghosts.

And whereas within the TV sequence he proves his level by sending Scrooge right into a imaginative and prescient of manufacturing facility employees, who had been maimed and killed by his penny-pinching negligence as a manufacturing facility proprietor, this doesn’t come immediately from the guide. As a substitute, the imaginative and prescient Jacob Marley initially exhibits his previous accomplice is of different sinners, doomed to wander aimlessly by means of the world.

In his novella, Dickens additionally introduces us to the Cratchit household – Mrs Cratchit (now given the title “Mary” by Stephen Knight), eldest daughter Martha (an apprentice), second daughter Belinda, younger Grasp Peter carrying his dad’s too-large garments, and frail Tiny Tim, who “bore a little crutch, and had his limbs supported by an iron frame.” They’re a cheerful household, although poor; however Tim’s well being is a continuing fear.

Within the guide as within the TV sequence, the Ghost of Christmas Previous additionally exhibits him a love curiosity from his previous, who he drove away together with his love of cash above all else.

There’s one slight distinction: on display screen, we see a imaginative and prescient of Scrooge, Elizabeth and their youngsters as one thing “that never was and never will be”, whereas within the guide we see the same imaginative and prescient of this lady with the person she did ultimately marry and their glad household. Dickens writes: “And now Scrooge looked on more attentively than ever, when the master of the house, having his daughter leaning fondly on him, sat down with her and her mother at his own fireside; and when he thought that such another creature, quite as graceful and as full of promise, might have called him father, and been a spring-time in the haggard winter of his life, his sight grew very dim indeed.”

Scrooge’s sister, the Ghost of Christmas Current



This can be a main change! We don’t meet her within the first episode, however we do know that the Ghost of Christmas Current has been reimagined as Scrooge’s useless sister “Lottie” who comes again to set him straight.

Within the guide, the Ghost is mostly known as “it”, however seems masculine moderately than female – and has nothing to do with any siblings of Scrooge.

Nevertheless, we do discover out from Dickens that Scrooge did as soon as have a youthful sister, Fran, who he adored; she lived into maturity and had one son earlier than her premature loss of life.

