How closely does A Christmas Carol follow the original Charles Dickens novel?

Steven Knight has tailored Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol right into a three-parter for the BBC – and whereas lots stays true to the unique story, there are a couple of shock twists and main modifications as Man Pearce takes on the function of Ebenezer Scrooge.

We’ve taken a glance again on the Victorian novella to see the way it compares to this new model:

The f***ing language!

As you would possibly suspect, within the authentic 1843 novel Scrooge doesn’t ask himself, “how am I supposed to work with all this F***ING NOISE?” – and Jacob Marley (Stephen Graham) doesn’t inform him that “this isn’t a f***ing game.”

There isn’t, in actual fact, a single swear phrase anyplace in A Christmas Carol. As a substitute, Charles Dickens’ model of Marley says issues like: “I am here to-night to warn you that you have yet a chance and hope of escaping my fate. A chance and hope of my procuring, Ebenezer.”

However author Steven Knight, finest identified for his Birmingham-based interwar gang drama Peaky Blinders, has put just a little little bit of Tommy Shelby into A Christmas Carol by giving the dialogue a contemporary replace. At occasions this feels anachronistic and awkward, however no less than it’s completely different?

A sassier Bob Cratchit

Joe Alwyn’s model of Bob Cratchit is a lot extra insubordinate than the unique character.

On this BBC model, Scrooge’s clerk spends his Christmas Eve making snide remarks, sulking at his boss and begging to go residence early. His resentment is, in fact, justifiable: Scrooge is so imply that he resents granting the clerk a fourth lump of coal to heat up an workplace so freezing that his writing ink has frozen stable. He additionally invents ineffective duties simply to torture poor Bob, pays him a pittance, and ribs him about minor spelling errors he made a few years in the past.

However now, for the primary time in ten years, Scrooge and Bob are instantly laying their emotions naked – with Bob hinting how he’d love at some point to inform his employer what he actually thinks of him. He makes sarcastic remarks; he mutters below his breath; he bursts out with an emotional rant about his household’s precarious monetary state of affairs and the way a lot energy Scrooge has over his life.

And Scrooge, the large dangerous boss with the large dangerous status, simply… takes it. Certain, he argues again a bit – however surprisingly sufficient, Bob doesn’t find yourself jobless at Christmas.

Against this, within the novel, the clerk makes only one small rebellious gesture – in response to a rousing speech by Scrooge’s nephew – and is straight away rebuked.

“The clerk in the tank involuntarily applauded,” Dickens writes. “Changing into instantly smart of the impropriety, he poked the fireplace, and extinguished the final frail spark for ever. ‘Let me hear one other sound from you,’ mentioned Scrooge, ‘and you’ll preserve your Christmas by dropping your state of affairs!’”

E-book-Bob says no extra till the top of the day when he confirms he would very very similar to Christmas Break day work, if handy. He smiles via Scrooge’s grudging “yes” after which legs it out the door.

The key of Tiny Tim’s benefactor

From the primary episode, it’s clear Bob’s spouse Mary Cratchit (Vinette Robinson) is hiding an enormous secret about who actually put up the cash to avoid wasting younger Tiny Tim’s life.

The small boy, performed by 10-year-old actor Lenny Rush, has simply written his annual letter to his mum’s mysterious cousin in America – however does this beneficiant relative actually exist? Bob Cratchit clearly has his suspicions, that are confirmed to viewers after we see Mary run away to “catch the last post” with the letter – and as a substitute drop it right into a furnace whereas sobbing her coronary heart out.

So who did put up the funds? Why has Mary hidden the reality, and why does it misery her so deeply?

A youthful, chattier Scrooge

Charles Dickens’ authentic Ebenezer Scrooge is an aged man whose miserly, avaricious life had left its mark upon his physique and made him ugly. The writer introduces him with the phrases: “Oh! but he was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge! a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous, old sinner! Hard and sharp as flint, from which no steel had ever struck out generous fire; secret, and self-contained, and solitary as an oyster. The cold within him froze his old features, nipped his pointed nose, shrivelled his cheek, stiffened his gait; made his eyes red, his thin lips blue; and spoke out shrewdly in his grating voice.”

Against this, Man Pearce is barely 52 years previous and – regardless of the very best efforts of the make-up and hair departments – very good-looking, if we could say so.

Learn extra: Right here’s why Scrooge is youthful – and warmer – in Steven Knight’s A Christmas Carol



In Steven Knight’s model, this Scrooge additionally has a behavior of chatting out loud to his enterprise associate Jacob Marley within the workplace, although Marley is (supposedly) mendacity rotting in his grave. These one-way conversations don’t seem within the ebook, however they do permit us an perception into his thoughts.

And one other intriguing addition to the story: within the first episode, he additionally has flashbacks or visions of some hellish place, with bloodied victims and arms greedy upwards via metallic bars. What does this imply? Hopefully we’ll discover out.

Jacob Marley’s journey

Within the TV adaptation we see a LOT extra of Jacob Marley than we do within the novella – which is nice information, as a result of the clanking phantom is performed by the wonderful Stephen Graham. It additionally signifies that Steven Knight has been free to get ingenious with Marley’s post-death journey to avoid wasting Scrooge’s soul.

In Dickens’ telling, Marley has been lifeless seven years (not two). He’s spent these years travelling “on the wings of the wind” with “no rest, no peace.” Based on Marley, “It is required of every man that the spirit within him should walk abroad among his fellow-men, and travel far and wide,” so if he doesn’t do this in life, he’s condemned to “wander through the world” in demise.

All of the wandering spirits put on the chains they cast whereas alive, and are in agony that they can not talk with the residing – however Marley, for some cause, has been given the possibility to look to Scrooge on this fateful night.

Jacob Marley’s expertise is quite completely different within the TV adaptation. He’s been loitering in his grave for only one 12 months, his spirit aware and trapped, when he makes a want that’s instantly granted. This swings him right into a form of Peaky Blinders-ish purgatory the place the blacksmith forges his chains and sends him staggering via a snowy discipline of Christmas bushes, the place he will get given a mission by the Ghost of Christmas Previous (Andy Serkis).

He can solely save his soul from the fireplace if his previous enterprise associate Ebenezer Scrooge will be made to redeem himself earlier than demise, as a result of their fates are intertwined. So off he goes again to London on a determined mission.

As to the attractive black horses from purgatory? Additionally not within the ebook.

Scrooge’s sister, the Ghost of Christmas Current



It is a main change! We don’t meet her within the first episode, however we do know that the Ghost of Christmas Current has been reimagined as Scrooge’s lifeless sister “Lottie” who comes again to set him straight.

Within the ebook, the Ghost is usually known as “it”, however seems masculine quite than female – and has nothing to do with any siblings of Scrooge.

Nonetheless, we do discover out from Dickens that Scrooge did as soon as have a youthful sister, Fran, who he adored; she lived into maturity and had one son earlier than her premature demise.

Learn extra: Why the BBC’s A Christmas Carol has made a large change to this main character

So what DOES come from the ebook?

The well-known phrase “Bah! Humbug!” has, fortunately, survived the journey from web page to display.

And staying true to the novel, we additionally meet the 2 gents (gathering cash for the poor) and the choir (rebuffed on the door). Then there’s the cheerful nephew who drops in to ask Scrooge for Christmas dinner – as common, with out success.

As soon as Scrooge will get residence, there may be the incident with the door knocker, which seems to bear the face of Jacob Marley; his meagre dinner within the huge home, unheated and unlit; and Marley clanking into the room together with his jaw falling proper off.

Marley then delivers his message and readies Scrooge for the go to of the three Ghosts.

And whereas within the TV collection he proves his level by sending Scrooge right into a imaginative and prescient of manufacturing unit staff, who had been maimed and killed by his penny-pinching negligence as a manufacturing unit proprietor, this doesn’t come straight from the ebook. As a substitute, the imaginative and prescient Jacob Marley initially reveals his previous associate is of different sinners, doomed to wander aimlessly via the world.

In his novella, Dickens additionally introduces us to the Cratchit household – Mrs Cratchit (now given the title “Mary” by Stephen Knight), eldest daughter Martha (an apprentice), second daughter Belinda, younger Grasp Peter sporting his dad’s too-large garments, and frail Tiny Tim, who “bore a little crutch, and had his limbs supported by an iron frame.” They’re a contented household, although poor; however Tim’s well being is a continuing fear.

We’ll be following the story because the BBC’s three-part adaptation continues…

A Christmas Carol begins on 22nd December 2019 at 9pm on BBC One, with episode two on the 23rd at 9.05pm and episode three on the 24th at 9pm