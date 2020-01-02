How closely does Dracula follow the original novel?

When adapting Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula for TV, Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss had a singular downside – as a result of truly, an terrible lot of what we expect we all know in regards to the blood-sucking vampire doesn’t come from the unique textual content in any respect.

“Very few of the Dracula adaptations are like the book,” Moffat stated.

“I imply the Louis Jordan 1977 BBC model, which is great, is essentially the most devoted model there’s. However nearly each different model takes its personal route. And that’s partly as a result of loads of what we consider as Dracula is definitely based mostly on the Dracula play moderately than the Dracula novel.

“The tradition is you take your own way with it, and we’ve done that.”

“That’s true, in that sense it’s very traditional,” Gatiss agreed. “It’s fairly releasing, as a result of individuals have perhaps a basic notion of it, which is helpful – as a result of they know all the large beats, I suppose. However they’re not slavishly adhering to the e-book in that approach.

“Honestly, in a very Sherlock way it’s faithful and faithless at the same time. We absolutely love it, we love every aspect of it, like with Sherlock Holmes. And it is actually often quite faithful – and then also not.”

And fortunately, we now have loads of examples of each.

Much more than the primary episode, Dracula episode two makes some enormous adjustments to Stoker’s textual content – not least as a result of within the authentic novel, Dracula’s bloody time on the Demeter is simply a tiny portion of the story, advised looking back by means of a found Captain’s log.

“We’ve taken some joy in expanding four pages of the book, which is what happens on the Demeter, the sailing ship that takes Dracula to England,” Moffat advised us on the set of Dracula.

“It is literally four pages of the captain’s log,” Gatiss added. “It’s a great bit. But you don’t hear much about it.”

The Demeter

Apparently the sequence of Dracula progressively selecting off the crew one after the other was too scrumptious a picture for Gatiss and Moffat to keep away from, with the pair noting its similarities to a extra trendy monster story.

“It’s such a great idea – essentially Alien on a sailing ship,” Gatiss stated.

“We’ve just expanded it into a whole episode. And that has an entirely new cast of people who aren’t in the book, or might have been.”

Accordingly, almost each crew member and passenger within the episode is a brand new invention within the collection from Sacha Dhawan’s Dr Sharma to Catherine Schell’s Grand Duchess. In reality, solely the Demeter’s captain – performed by Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris – exists in each variations of the story, with a equally heroic final stand in each (though the main points are fairly completely different).

In reality, the Demeter of the e-book doesn’t even have passengers, simply crew, and the ship we see onscreen (constructed from scratch in Bray Studios) might be fairly completely different to the one Stoker had imagined.

“I think the ship that Stoker had in mind was probably more like a clipper,” Gatiss stated.

“But we’ve made it into more of a passenger vessel-cum-cargo. It is slightly Hollywoodised, just because you have to, but it’s not ridiculously big.”

“There would have been ships of this size,” Moffat defined. “However when it comes to top of the rooms down there, they’re all there to accommodate a 6 foot 4 Dracula.

“Because it would be a less good, and less sinister Dracula if he was banging his head all the time.”

Dracula

And the change to incorporate passengers additionally advantages a sure Depend Dracula, who on this retelling performs a much more lively function in proceedings.

Within the e-book, Dracula travels incognito inside one of many earth-filled bins (notably, the crew’s dialogue about them containing “mould” is a element lifted immediately from the textual content) within the ship’s maintain, by no means revealing himself besides to feast on an unfortunate crew member (none of whom, it’s value noting, significantly resemble the crew we meet onscreen).

On this adaptation, Dracula as an alternative travels as a passenger, and this variation is referenced in a barely tongue-in-cheek line Bang’s vampire says to Agatha (Dolly Wells).

“It’s four weeks to England,” he tells her. “What did you think I was going to do, lie around in a box?”

Accordingly, all of Dracula’s assaults, one-on-one conversations, his “investigation” into the murders and his eventual conflict with the crew is all made up and prolonged, coming solely from the minds of Moffat and Gatiss.

“It’s quite odd that Bram Stoker didn’t run with it himself,” Gatiss stated.

“Different variations have – in Nosferatu there’s fairly a bit, famously the place he comes out, and it moderately marvellously has the intertitle ‘the ship of death has a new captain.’

“It seemed an irresistible thing to expand on really.”

Sister Agatha

In fact, the framing sequence of Dracula and Agatha’s chess sport isn’t within the novel – in actual fact, neither Sister Agatha nor Abraham Van Helsing (who’re mixed into one character on this TV collection) have any half to play within the journey of the Demeter, and positively don’t find yourself battling Dracula on deck.

Actually, on the subject of Agatha, it’s extra rewarding to attempt to discover something that’s taken from the e-book – and from this episode we’ll land on the truth that her hallucination of speaking to Dracula in his wine cellar is a reference to a quote in Stoker’s textual content lady is the Depend’s “bountiful wine-press.” Although that could possibly be a coincidence.

The long run

Appropriately, Agatha can also be central for this episode’s largest change of all – the scene we’re calling Drac to the long run.

It’s no spoiler to notice that in Stoker’s novel, the voyage of the Demeter doesn’t finish with Dracula arriving within the current day. In reality, against this the novel sees him certain off the decks of the empty Demeter (after he killed all of the crew) within the type of a canine, operating into Whitby to start his marketing campaign of terror in opposition to Lucy Westenra.

On this new TV model he’s delayed considerably by the sinking of the Demeter, which apparently strands him underwater for over a century then lands him within the clutches of the curiously-still-living Agatha.

Clearly, the following episode might have just a few extra adjustments for us to select by means of…

Jonathan Harker

A lot of what befalls John Heffernan’s sad solicitor on this episode additionally occurs within the e-book, from his arrival at Citadel Dracula by the hands of a red-eyed coachman (rumoured to be the Depend himself), his conversations with the Depend and his try to hunt out the mysterious ladies residing within the fortress.

A sequence the place the Depend forces Harker to put in writing three letters offering an alibi for his upcoming demise is taken virtually immediately from Stoker’s textual content, proper right down to the city – Bistritz – the place the ultimate letter is to be despatched from. One other scene, the place the aged Depend shatters Harker’s shaving mirror (and Harker cuts himself) additionally comes from the e-book, the place the character makes use of an identical excuse that it’s a “bauble of vanity” that he has no time for.

Nonetheless, there are some main adjustments as nicely – some, pretty comprehensible, provided that few variations have included then within the final century anyway.

“There are other parts of the book where you think ‘Well actually we can let that slide.’” Gatiss stated. “There’s some curious issues that are by no means completed.

“At one level, as a result of Dracula can climb up partitions, he’s climbing up the partitions of his personal fortress like a lizard, and Harker notices that he’s sporting Harker’s garments – as a form of alibi!

“Like a Columbo episode, to give the impression that Harker is still alive, Count Dracula, who’s an elderly, very tall man who looks nothing like Jonathan Harker walks around the town wearing his outfit,” added Moffat.

“We’ll probably not do that bit!” laughed Gatiss.

Jonathan (John Heffernan) and Dracula (Claes Bang) (BBC)

Harker’s investigation, map-seeking and tried rescue of Dracula’s brides by no means occurs in Stoker’s e-book, the place it’s the Depend, not one of many feminine vampires, who Jonathan spies climbing the partitions.

It’s additionally by no means made clear whether or not Jonathan is consumed within the novel throughout his keep at Citadel Dracula, and he’s definitely not bodily diminished and turned undead in the best way he’s on this new adaptation.

In reality within the e-book Harker escapes Dracula’s brides (who aren’t saved like animals, as on this model) shortly after the Depend himself has begun his journey to London, in a way by no means made solely clear within the textual content. By leaning into this uncertainty of Harker’s escape, Moffat and Gatiss truly create a brand new thriller that’s resolved when the reality of Jonathan’s new vampirism asserts itself – ‘Just how did he get out of Castle Dracula anyway?’.

Ebook-Jonathan does discover his technique to the convent in Hungary and the care of Sister Agatha, and Mina does come to search out him there – however not like the TV model he leaves alive and married, and continues as a significant character for the remainder of the e-book. He doesn’t grow to be a vampire, Mina and Agatha aren’t in peril within the convent, and usually talking on the web page it’s a a lot nicer time for ol’ Jonny Blue-eyes.

Depend Dracula

Claes Bang’s tackle the vampire additionally has just a few new twists, although a few of these are extrapolations of what occurs within the e-book.

“There’s stuff that’s adhered to Dracula over the years, that become part of the central story of it, that were never in the original at all, as with Sherlock Holmes,” Moffat stated.

“It’s a surprise when you read the book, because Dracula’s out in the day light all the time, it’s not a problem for him. That’s from Hollywood.”

Like in Stoker’s novel the Depend begins the story as an outdated man – nonetheless, on the web page he doesn’t grow to be youthful till he arrives in England, as an alternative sustaining his look as an aged Transylvanian man all through Jonathan’s time in his fortress.

One element no adaptation has included is that the e-book Dracula has a moustache, one thing additionally dropped by Moffat and Gatiss after making an attempt to incorporate briefly for Bang’s older-looking self. As a youthful man, he seems to be and attire very very similar to a standard vampire – although, as Moffat and Gatiss identified, that’s not likely from the books.

“Certain things that everyone likes, you keep,” Moffat stated.

“No cape in the book,” added Gatiss. “The primary film to do fangs was a Turkish one known as Dracula Istanbul, a really unusual movie. Actually no fangs in Dracula earlier than that. Nosferatu’s the primary movie to have him destroyed by daylight. It comes from the films, it comes from all completely different sources.

“That is actually 120 years of accrued stuff from the plays, from the first films, the adaptations. Dinner jacket version, Bela Lugosi version – lots of different things have become what we now think of as Dracula. But you have to honour them.”

As famous, within the e-book it’s not likely recommended that he feeds on Jonathan throughout his time in Citadel Dracula, and he definitely doesn’t take up the younger solicitor’s youth, accent and reminiscences as Bang’s model does on-screen. Within the e-book, Dracula additionally fails to clarify his identification as a vampire, the character of his brides or his relationship with the solar as this TV model does both, and usually talking the characters have a extra distant relationship.

The entire last sequence of Dracula’s assault on the convent is a brand new addition for the TV collection (within the e-book he by no means visits there), although among the weaknesses and talents he exhibits there – a dislike of crosses, controlling wolves, shapeshifting right into a canine, climbing partitions – are taken from the supply materials at completely different factors.

With that stated, although, the approach Dracula turns into a canine, hiding inside its pores and skin in a trick he additionally makes use of to disguise himself as Harker in a while, is a brand new invention for this adaptation, and considerably extra gory than you would possibly count on.

Additionally, in a basic sense Bang’s playful, pun-happy model of Dracula is a fairly far cry from the austere, grand Depend seen in Stoker’s textual content. In keeping with Moffat and Gatiss, this got here from a have to make the Depend the central determine of the story, moderately than only a monster or villain to be vanquished, which offered one of many largest challenges of the difference.

“We couldn’t work out how he spoke in any respect – in any respect,” Moffat stated. “We kept avoiding him. And then when we figured out a way for him to speak that made sense, he became really great fun to write.”

“Obviously he has these fantastic pronouncements – the ‘children of the night,’ the ‘like sheep in a butcher’s shop’, or ‘my revenge is spread over centuries and time is on my side,’” Gatiss stated.

“But he can’t just say that sort of stuff all the time!”

Van Helsing

Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

Maybe the most important change of all for this episode comes with Dolly Wells’ character Sister Agatha, an atheist nun who’s revealed to be this adaptation’s model of Van Helsing, a vampire hunter and Dracula’s nemesis.

“In the book, she’s a nun who looks after Jonathan Harker when he flees Castle Dracula and comes to stay in the convent,” Moffat stated.

“In the book she just writes to Mina and says ‘Your husband’s turned up and he’s babbling about this evil Count.’ So we’ve expanded the part quite a lot.”

Accordingly, this new model of the tiny character who interviews Harker, taunts Dracula and attracts Mina (Morfydd Clark) into her schemes is nearly solely a creation of Moffat and Gatiss, albeit mixed with Stoker’s character Abraham Van Helsing.

“I didn’t know she was Van Helsing. I knew I really wanted to be her,” Wells stated of the function.

“I knew she was a crazy cool woman, because the audition scene was the convent, the two scenes. And I thought this is the coolest woman I’ve ever seen on the page – it was so exciting.”

Sister Agatha in Dracula (BBC)

Within the novel, Van Helsing is an outdated Dutch scientist and physician who makes use of his information of the occult to assist a few of his pals struggle off and ultimately kill Depend Dracula. In well-liked tradition he’s since developed into the prototypical vampire slayer, and has been performed by quite a few actors together with Peter Cushing and Anthony Hopkins (in addition to Hugh Jackman that one time we don’t focus on).

Now, by combining him with Agatha, this adaptation brings the character into the motion a lot earlier and in a special location (Hungary, moderately than England), setting Dracula up in opposition to this risk sooner.

“We came up with the idea of atheist nun – we just called her ‘atheist nun’, the nun who didn’t really believe in anything and just made lots of jokes,” Moffat stated of their new mixed character.

“And that character immediately leapt to the top of the script. You just thought ‘Oh my God, that’s great.’ And very very quickly we just thought well… that’s Van Helsing, isn’t it? We don’t need anyone else. We just need the nun.”

On the finish of the primary episode, Agatha and Mina’s destiny by the hands (and fangs) of Dracula seems to be removed from rosy (in one other change from the e-book, the place Mina solely crosses paths with the Depend again in England) – however we really feel like this new Van Helsing, at the least, would possibly reside to create extra page-to-screen updates in future episodes.

Dracula continues on BBC One on Thursday 2nd January and Friday third January at 9pm