How closely does Dracula follow the original novel?

When adapting Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula for TV, Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss had a singular downside – as a result of really, an terrible lot of what we expect we all know concerning the blood-sucking vampire doesn’t come from the unique textual content in any respect.

“Very few of the Dracula adaptations are like the book,” Moffat mentioned.

“I imply the Louis Jordan 1977 BBC model, which is large, is essentially the most devoted model there may be. However nearly each different model takes its personal route. And that’s partly as a result of a whole lot of what we consider as Dracula is definitely based mostly on the Dracula play fairly than the Dracula novel.

“The tradition is you take your own way with it, and we’ve done that.”

“That’s true, in that sense it’s very traditional,” Gatiss agreed. “It’s fairly releasing, as a result of folks have perhaps a basic notion of it, which is helpful – as a result of they know all the large beats, I suppose. However they’re not slavishly adhering to the e-book in that approach.

“Honestly, in a very Sherlock way it’s faithful and faithless at the same time. We absolutely love it, we love every aspect of it, like with Sherlock Holmes. And it is actually often quite faithful – and then also not.”

And fortunately, we’ve loads of examples of each.

As is to be anticipated, Dracula episode three is by far the furthest departure from the e-book, catapulting the Rely into the 21st Century (which clearly by no means occurred in Stoker’s textual content) and making main modifications to the characters.

Nevertheless, a couple of issues are retained from the supply materials.

Lucy Westenra

As within the novel, there’s a 22-year-old Lucy Westenra entertaining a lot of suitors together with Dr Jack Seward (right here a junior physician performed by Matthew Beard, on the web page an older doctor specialising in psychological problems) and Texan Quincey Morris (Phil Dunster), although the person she really chooses within the e-book (Arthur Holmwood, Lord Godalming) is lower, bar a reference in episode one to a ‘Dr Holmwood’.

As within the e-book, Lucy additionally makes visits to Dracula in a graveyard and steadily succumbs to his charms earlier than turning into a vampire – although on the web page she did so whereas hypnotised, not as willingly as she does right here, and the graveyard is in Whitby. The entire sequence of Lucy’s cremation and resurrection is a brand new invention for the display, with the e-book model of Lucy turning into a “voluptuous” vampire who’s finally killed and laid to relaxation by her three suitors and Abraham Van Helsing.

Yet another key element – the repeated use of “bloofer lady” as a synonym for lovely girl – is lifted immediately from Stoker’s textual content, the place it’s utilized by Lucy’s baby victims when she first begins preying on them as a vampire. Right here, it’s an undead baby who first says it to her earlier than she begins to make use of it to explain herself.

Rely Dracula

Virtually all of Dracula’s storyline right here is new materials, bar the interactions with Lucy Westenra talked about above. Within the e-book there isn’t a Jonathan Harker Institute, no try and seize and research him and Dracula finally ends up being killed in a chase again to Transylvania when Lucy’s suitors, Mina, Van Helsing and Jonathan workforce as much as destroy him.

Nonetheless, there are a couple of nods to the e-book right here and there.

“Ah, the Children of the Night – what music they make,” is a line Dracula says each onscreen and within the supply materials, although within the e-book he’s referring to howling wolves and chatting with Jonathan Harker in Fortress Dracula, whereas within the TV adaptation he’s drawing Lucy’s consideration to the undead trapped in coffins.

The central thought of the ultimate scenes, the place Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells) reveals Dracula’s nice worry of and secret eager for loss of life, arguably has some historical past within the e-book as nicely. Every time a vampire is killed, it’s famous by characters look of aid and peace passes over their face, and on the conclusion of the e-book Rely Dracula is not any exception – clearly, typically it’s nicer to really lay at relaxation.

Much more than the primary episode, Dracula episode two makes some enormous modifications to Stoker’s textual content – not least as a result of within the authentic novel, Dracula’s bloody time on the Demeter is barely a tiny portion of the story, advised on reflection by a found Captain’s log.

“We’ve taken some joy in expanding four pages of the book, which is what happens on the Demeter, the sailing ship that takes Dracula to England,” Moffat advised us on the set of Dracula.

“It is literally four pages of the captain’s log,” Gatiss added. “It’s a great bit. But you don’t hear much about it.”

Dracula episode 2: eight huge questions we’ve after Blood Vessel

The Demeter

Apparently the sequence of Dracula steadily selecting off the crew one after the other was too scrumptious a picture for Gatiss and Moffat to keep away from, with the pair noting its similarities to a extra fashionable monster story.

“It’s such a great idea – essentially Alien on a sailing ship,” Gatiss mentioned.

“We’ve just expanded it into a whole episode. And that has an entirely new cast of people who aren’t in the book, or might have been.”

Accordingly, almost each crew member and passenger within the episode is a brand new invention within the sequence from Sacha Dhawan’s Dr Sharma to Catherine Schell’s Grand Duchess. The truth is, solely the Demeter’s captain – performed by Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris – exists in each variations of the story, with a equally heroic final stand in each (though the main points are fairly completely different).

The truth is, the Demeter of the e-book doesn’t even have passengers, simply crew, and the ship we see onscreen (constructed from scratch in Bray Studios) might be fairly completely different to the one Stoker had imagined.

“I think the ship that Stoker had in mind was probably more like a clipper,” Gatiss mentioned.

“But we’ve made it into more of a passenger vessel-cum-cargo. It is slightly Hollywoodised, just because you have to, but it’s not ridiculously big.”

“There would have been ships of this size,” Moffat defined. “However by way of peak of the rooms down there, they’re all there to accommodate a 6 foot 4 Dracula.

“Because it would be a less good, and less sinister Dracula if he was banging his head all the time.”

Dracula

And the change to incorporate passengers additionally advantages a sure Rely Dracula, who on this retelling performs a much more lively function in proceedings.

Within the e-book, Dracula travels incognito inside one of many earth-filled containers (notably, the crew’s dialogue about them containing “mould” is a element lifted immediately from the textual content) within the ship’s maintain, by no means revealing himself besides to feast on an unfortunate crew member (none of whom, it’s price noting, significantly resemble the crew we meet onscreen).

On this adaptation, Dracula as an alternative travels as a passenger, and this variation is referenced in a barely tongue-in-cheek line Bang’s vampire says to Agatha (Dolly Wells).

“It’s four weeks to England,” he tells her. “What did you think I was going to do, lie around in a box?”

Accordingly, all of Dracula’s assaults, one-on-one conversations, his “investigation” into the murders and his eventual conflict with the crew is all made up and prolonged, coming solely from the minds of Moffat and Gatiss.

“It’s quite odd that Bram Stoker didn’t run with it himself,” Gatiss mentioned.

“Different variations have – in Nosferatu there’s fairly a bit, famously the place he comes out, and it fairly marvellously has the intertitle ‘the ship of death has a new captain.’

“It seemed an irresistible thing to expand on really.”

Sister Agatha

After all, the framing sequence of Dracula and Agatha’s chess sport isn’t within the novel – the truth is, neither Sister Agatha nor Abraham Van Helsing (who’re mixed into one character on this TV sequence) have any half to play within the journey of the Demeter, and positively don’t find yourself battling Dracula on deck.

Actually, relating to Agatha, it’s extra rewarding to attempt to discover something that’s taken from the e-book – and from this episode we’ll land on the truth that her hallucination of speaking to Dracula in his wine cellar is a reference to a quote in Stoker’s textual content girl is the Rely’s “bountiful wine-press.” Although that could possibly be a coincidence.

The longer term

Appropriately, Agatha can also be central for this episode’s greatest change of all – the scene we’re calling Drac to the longer term.

It’s no spoiler to notice that in Stoker’s novel, the voyage of the Demeter doesn’t finish with Dracula arriving within the current day. The truth is, in contrast the novel sees him certain off the decks of the empty Demeter (after he killed all of the crew) within the type of a canine, operating into Whitby to start his marketing campaign of terror in opposition to Lucy Westenra.

On this new TV model he’s delayed considerably by the sinking of the Demeter, which apparently strands him underwater for over a century then lands him within the clutches of the curiously-still-living Agatha.

Clearly, the following episode could have a couple of extra modifications for us to select by…

Jonathan Harker

A lot of what befalls John Heffernan’s sad solicitor on this episode additionally occurs within the e-book, from his arrival at Fortress Dracula by the hands of a red-eyed coachman (rumoured to be the Rely himself), his conversations with the Rely and his try to hunt out the mysterious ladies dwelling within the fort.

A sequence the place the Rely forces Harker to jot down three letters offering an alibi for his upcoming loss of life is taken nearly immediately from Stoker’s textual content, proper right down to the city – Bistritz – the place the ultimate letter is to be despatched from. One other scene, the place the aged Rely shatters Harker’s shaving mirror (and Harker cuts himself) additionally comes from the e-book, the place the character makes use of the same excuse that it’s a “bauble of vanity” that he has no time for.

Nevertheless, there are some main modifications as nicely – some, pretty comprehensible, provided that few diversifications have included then within the final century anyway.

“There are other parts of the book where you think ‘Well actually we can let that slide.’” Gatiss mentioned. “There’s some curious issues that are by no means carried out.

“At one level, as a result of Dracula can climb up partitions, he’s climbing up the partitions of his personal fort like a lizard, and Harker notices that he’s carrying Harker’s garments – as a form of alibi!

“Like a Columbo episode, to give the impression that Harker is still alive, Count Dracula, who’s an elderly, very tall man who looks nothing like Jonathan Harker walks around the town wearing his outfit,” added Moffat.

“We’ll probably not do that bit!” laughed Gatiss.

Jonathan (John Heffernan) and Dracula (Claes Bang) (BBC)

Harker’s investigation, map-seeking and tried rescue of Dracula’s brides by no means occurs in Stoker’s e-book, the place it’s the Rely, not one of many feminine vampires, who Jonathan spies climbing the partitions.

It’s additionally by no means made clear whether or not Jonathan is consumed within the novel throughout his keep at Fortress Dracula, and he’s actually not bodily diminished and turned undead in the best way he’s on this new adaptation.

The truth is within the e-book Harker escapes Dracula’s brides (who aren’t stored like animals, as on this model) shortly after the Rely himself has begun his journey to London, in a fashion by no means made fully clear within the textual content. By leaning into this uncertainty of Harker’s escape, Moffat and Gatiss really create a brand new thriller that’s resolved when the reality of Jonathan’s new vampirism asserts itself – ‘Just how did he get out of Castle Dracula anyway?’.

E book-Jonathan does discover his approach to the convent in Hungary and the care of Sister Agatha, and Mina does come to search out him there – however not like the TV model he leaves alive and married, and continues as a significant character for the remainder of the e-book. He doesn’t turn into a vampire, Mina and Agatha aren’t in peril within the convent, and customarily talking on the web page it’s a a lot nicer time for ol’ Jonny Blue-eyes.

Rely Dracula

Claes Bang’s tackle the vampire additionally has a couple of new twists, although a few of these are extrapolations of what occurs within the e-book.

“There’s stuff that’s adhered to Dracula over the years, that become part of the central story of it, that were never in the original at all, as with Sherlock Holmes,” Moffat mentioned.

“It’s a surprise when you read the book, because Dracula’s out in the day light all the time, it’s not a problem for him. That’s from Hollywood.”

Like in Stoker’s novel the Rely begins the story as an previous man – nonetheless, on the web page he doesn’t turn into youthful till he arrives in England, as an alternative sustaining his look as an aged Transylvanian man all through Jonathan’s time in his fort.

One element no adaptation has included is that the e-book Dracula has a moustache, one thing additionally dropped by Moffat and Gatiss after making an attempt to incorporate briefly for Bang’s older-looking self. As a youthful man, he appears to be like and clothes very very like a conventional vampire – although, as Moffat and Gatiss identified, that’s probably not from the books.

“Certain things that everyone likes, you keep,” Moffat mentioned.

“No cape in the book,” added Gatiss. “The primary film to do fangs was a Turkish one known as Dracula Istanbul, a really unusual movie. Actually no fangs in Dracula earlier than that. Nosferatu’s the primary movie to have him destroyed by daylight. It comes from the films, it comes from all completely different sources.

“That is actually 120 years of accrued stuff from the plays, from the first films, the adaptations. Dinner jacket version, Bela Lugosi version – lots of different things have become what we now think of as Dracula. But you have to honour them.”

As famous, within the e-book it’s probably not recommended that he feeds on Jonathan throughout his time in Fortress Dracula, and he actually doesn’t soak up the younger solicitor’s youth, accent and recollections as Bang’s model does on-screen. Within the e-book, Dracula additionally fails to elucidate his identification as a vampire, the character of his brides or his relationship with the solar as this TV model does both, and customarily talking the characters have a extra distant relationship.

The entire last sequence of Dracula’s assault on the convent is a brand new addition for the TV sequence (within the e-book he by no means visits there), although among the weaknesses and skills he exhibits there – a dislike of crosses, controlling wolves, shapeshifting right into a canine, climbing partitions – are taken from the supply materials at completely different factors.

With that mentioned, although, the approach Dracula turns into a canine, hiding inside its pores and skin in a trick he additionally makes use of to disguise himself as Harker in a while, is a brand new invention for this adaptation, and considerably extra gory than you may count on.

Additionally, in a basic sense Bang’s playful, pun-happy model of Dracula is a fairly far cry from the austere, grand Rely seen in Stoker’s textual content. Based on Moffat and Gatiss, this got here from a must make the Rely the central determine of the story, fairly than only a monster or villain to be vanquished, which offered one of many greatest challenges of the variation.

“We couldn’t work out how he spoke in any respect – in any respect,” Moffat mentioned. “We kept avoiding him. And then when we figured out a way for him to speak that made sense, he became really great fun to write.”

“Obviously he has these fantastic pronouncements – the ‘children of the night,’ the ‘like sheep in a butcher’s shop’, or ‘my revenge is spread over centuries and time is on my side,’” Gatiss mentioned.

“But he can’t just say that sort of stuff all the time!”

Van Helsing

Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

Maybe the largest change of all for this episode comes with Dolly Wells’ character Sister Agatha, an atheist nun who’s revealed to be this adaptation’s model of Van Helsing, a vampire hunter and Dracula’s nemesis.

“In the book, she’s a nun who looks after Jonathan Harker when he flees Castle Dracula and comes to stay in the convent,” Moffat mentioned.

“In the book she just writes to Mina and says ‘Your husband’s turned up and he’s babbling about this evil Count.’ So we’ve expanded the part quite a lot.”

Accordingly, this new model of the tiny character who interviews Harker, taunts Dracula and attracts Mina (Morfydd Clark) into her schemes is sort of fully a creation of Moffat and Gatiss, albeit mixed with Stoker’s character Abraham Van Helsing.

“I didn’t know she was Van Helsing. I knew I really wanted to be her,” Wells mentioned of the function.

“I knew she was a crazy cool woman, because the audition scene was the convent, the two scenes. And I thought this is the coolest woman I’ve ever seen on the page – it was so exciting.”

Sister Agatha in Dracula (BBC)

Within the novel, Van Helsing is an previous Dutch scientist and physician who makes use of his information of the occult to assist a few of his mates combat off and finally kill Rely Dracula. In in style tradition he’s since developed into the prototypical vampire slayer, and has been performed by quite a few actors together with Peter Cushing and Anthony Hopkins (in addition to Hugh Jackman that one time we don’t focus on).

Now, by combining him with Agatha, this adaptation brings the character into the motion a lot earlier and in a unique location (Hungary, fairly than England), setting Dracula up in opposition to this risk sooner.

“We came up with the idea of atheist nun – we just called her ‘atheist nun’, the nun who didn’t really believe in anything and just made lots of jokes,” Moffat mentioned of their new mixed character.

“And that character immediately leapt to the top of the script. You just thought ‘Oh my God, that’s great.’ And very very quickly we just thought well… that’s Van Helsing, isn’t it? We don’t need anyone else. We just need the nun.”

On the finish of the primary episode, Agatha and Mina’s destiny by the hands (and fangs) of Dracula appears to be like removed from rosy (in one other change from the e-book, the place Mina solely crosses paths with the Rely again in England) – however we really feel like this new Van Helsing, not less than, may stay to create extra page-to-screen updates in future episodes.

Dracula continues on BBC One on Thursday 2nd January and Friday third January at 9pm