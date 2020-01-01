How closely does Dracula follow the original novel?

When adapting Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula for TV, Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss had a novel drawback – as a result of really, an terrible lot of what we predict we all know in regards to the blood-sucking vampire doesn’t come from the unique textual content in any respect.

“Very few of the Dracula adaptations are like the book,” Moffat mentioned.

“I imply the Louis Jordan 1977 BBC model, which is super, is probably the most trustworthy model there may be. However nearly each different model takes its personal route. And that’s partly as a result of quite a lot of what we consider as Dracula is definitely primarily based on the Dracula play relatively than the Dracula novel.

“The tradition is you take your own way with it, and we’ve done that.”

“That’s true, in that sense it’s very traditional,” Gatiss agreed. “It’s fairly releasing, as a result of individuals have perhaps a normal notion of it, which is beneficial – as a result of they know all the large beats, I suppose. However they’re not slavishly adhering to the e book in that approach.

“Honestly, in a very Sherlock way it’s faithful and faithless at the same time. We absolutely love it, we love every aspect of it, like with Sherlock Holmes. And it is actually often quite faithful – and then also not.”

And fortunately, we’ve loads of examples of each.

Jonathan Harker

A lot of what befalls John Heffernan’s sad solicitor on this episode additionally occurs within the e book, from his arrival at Fortress Dracula by the hands of a red-eyed coachman (rumoured to be the Rely himself), his conversations with the Rely and his try to hunt out the mysterious girls residing within the citadel.

A sequence the place the Rely forces Harker to put in writing three letters offering an alibi for his upcoming dying is taken virtually instantly from Stoker’s textual content, proper all the way down to the city – Bistritz – the place the ultimate letter is to be despatched from. One other scene, the place the aged Rely shatters Harker’s shaving mirror (and Harker cuts himself) additionally comes from the e book, the place the character makes use of an analogous excuse that it’s a “bauble of vanity” that he has no time for.

Nevertheless, there are some main modifications as effectively – some, pretty comprehensible, provided that few diversifications have included then within the final century anyway.

“There are other parts of the book where you think ‘Well actually we can let that slide.’” Gatiss mentioned. “There’s some curious issues that are by no means executed.

“At one level, as a result of Dracula can climb up partitions, he’s climbing up the partitions of his personal citadel like a lizard, and Harker notices that he’s sporting Harker’s garments – as a form of alibi!

“Like a Columbo episode, to give the impression that Harker is still alive, Count Dracula, who’s an elderly, very tall man who looks nothing like Jonathan Harker walks around the town wearing his outfit,” added Moffat.

“We’ll probably not do that bit!” laughed Gatiss.

Jonathan (John Heffernan) and Dracula (Claes Bang) (BBC)

Harker’s investigation, map-seeking and tried rescue of Dracula’s brides by no means occurs in Stoker’s e book, the place it’s the Rely, not one of many feminine vampires, who Jonathan spies climbing the partitions.

It’s additionally by no means made clear whether or not Jonathan is consumed within the novel throughout his keep at Fortress Dracula, and he’s actually not bodily diminished and turned undead in the best way he’s on this new adaptation.

In truth within the e book Harker escapes Dracula’s brides (who aren’t stored like animals, as on this model) shortly after the Rely himself has begun his journey to London, in a fashion by no means made completely clear within the textual content. By leaning into this uncertainty of Harker’s escape, Moffat and Gatiss really create a brand new thriller that’s resolved when the reality of Jonathan’s new vampirism asserts itself – ‘Just how did he get out of Castle Dracula anyway?’.

Ebook-Jonathan does discover his strategy to the convent in Hungary and the care of Sister Agatha, and Mina does come to search out him there – however in contrast to the TV model he leaves alive and married, and continues as a serious character for the remainder of the e book. He doesn’t turn into a vampire, Mina and Agatha aren’t at risk within the convent, and customarily talking on the web page it’s a a lot nicer time for ol’ Jonny Blue-eyes.

Rely Dracula

Claes Bang’s tackle the vampire additionally has a number of new twists, although a few of these are extrapolations of what occurs within the e book.

“There’s stuff that’s adhered to Dracula over the years, that become part of the central story of it, that were never in the original at all, as with Sherlock Holmes,” Moffat mentioned.

“It’s a surprise when you read the book, because Dracula’s out in the day light all the time, it’s not a problem for him. That’s from Hollywood.”

Like in Stoker’s novel the Rely begins the story as an previous man – nevertheless, on the web page he doesn’t turn into youthful till he arrives in England, as an alternative sustaining his look as an aged Transylvanian man all through Jonathan’s time in his citadel.

One element no adaptation has included is that the e book Dracula has a moustache, one thing additionally dropped by Moffat and Gatiss after making an attempt to incorporate briefly for Bang’s older-looking self. As a youthful man, he appears and clothes very very similar to a conventional vampire – although, as Moffat and Gatiss identified, that’s not likely from the books.

“Certain things that everyone likes, you keep,” Moffat mentioned.

“No cape in the book,” added Gatiss. “The primary film to do fangs was a Turkish one known as Dracula Istanbul, a really unusual movie. Actually no fangs in Dracula earlier than that. Nosferatu’s the primary movie to have him destroyed by daylight. It comes from the films, it comes from all totally different sources.

“That is actually 120 years of accrued stuff from the plays, from the first films, the adaptations. Dinner jacket version, Bela Lugosi version – lots of different things have become what we now think of as Dracula. But you have to honour them.”

As famous, within the e book it’s not likely steered that he feeds on Jonathan throughout his time in Fortress Dracula, and he actually doesn’t take up the younger solicitor’s youth, accent and reminiscences as Bang’s model does on-screen. Within the e book, Dracula additionally fails to elucidate his identification as a vampire, the character of his brides or his relationship with the solar as this TV model does both, and customarily talking the characters have a extra distant relationship.

The entire ultimate sequence of Dracula’s assault on the convent is a brand new addition for the TV collection (within the e book he by no means visits there), although among the weaknesses and skills he exhibits there – a dislike of crosses, controlling wolves, shapeshifting right into a canine, climbing partitions – are taken from the supply materials at totally different factors.

With that mentioned, although, the approach Dracula turns into a canine, hiding inside its pores and skin in a trick he additionally makes use of to disguise himself as Harker in a while, is a brand new invention for this adaptation, and considerably extra gory than you may count on.

Additionally, in a normal sense Bang’s playful, pun-happy model of Dracula is a fairly far cry from the austere, grand Rely seen in Stoker’s textual content. In accordance with Moffat and Gatiss, this got here from a must make the Rely the central determine of the story, relatively than only a monster or villain to be vanquished, which offered one of many greatest challenges of the difference.

“We couldn’t work out how he spoke in any respect – in any respect,” Moffat mentioned. “We kept avoiding him. And then when we figured out a way for him to speak that made sense, he became really great fun to write.”

“Obviously he has these fantastic pronouncements – the ‘children of the night,’ the ‘like sheep in a butcher’s shop’, or ‘my revenge is spread over centuries and time is on my side,’” Gatiss mentioned.

“But he can’t just say that sort of stuff all the time!”

Van Helsing

Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

Maybe the largest change of all for this episode comes with Dolly Wells’ character Sister Agatha, an atheist nun who’s revealed to be this adaptation’s model of Van Helsing, a vampire hunter and Dracula’s nemesis.

“In the book, she’s a nun who looks after Jonathan Harker when he flees Castle Dracula and comes to stay in the convent,” Moffat mentioned.

“In the book she just writes to Mina and says ‘Your husband’s turned up and he’s babbling about this evil Count.’ So we’ve expanded the part quite a lot.”

Accordingly, this new model of the tiny character who interviews Harker, taunts Dracula and attracts Mina (Morfydd Clark) into her schemes is sort of completely a creation of Moffat and Gatiss, albeit mixed with Stoker’s character Abraham Van Helsing.

“I didn’t know she was Van Helsing. I knew I really wanted to be her,” Wells mentioned of the position.

“I knew she was a crazy cool woman, because the audition scene was the convent, the two scenes. And I thought this is the coolest woman I’ve ever seen on the page – it was so exciting.”

Sister Agatha in Dracula (BBC)

Within the novel, Van Helsing is an previous Dutch scientist and physician who makes use of his data of the occult to assist a few of his mates struggle off and finally kill Rely Dracula. In fashionable tradition he’s since developed into the prototypical vampire slayer, and has been performed by quite a few actors together with Peter Cushing and Anthony Hopkins (in addition to Hugh Jackman that one time we don’t focus on).

Now, by combining him with Agatha, this adaptation brings the character into the motion a lot earlier and in a special location (Hungary, relatively than England), setting Dracula up towards this risk sooner.

“We came up with the idea of atheist nun – we just called her ‘atheist nun’, the nun who didn’t really believe in anything and just made lots of jokes,” Moffat mentioned of their new mixed character.

“And that character immediately leapt to the top of the script. You just thought ‘Oh my God, that’s great.’ And very very quickly we just thought well… that’s Van Helsing, isn’t it? We don’t need anyone else. We just need the nun.”

On the finish of the primary episode, Agatha and Mina’s destiny by the hands (and fangs) of Dracula appears removed from rosy (in one other change from the e book, the place Mina solely crosses paths with the Rely again in England) – however we really feel like this new Van Helsing, at the very least, may reside to create extra page-to-screen updates in future episodes.

Dracula continues on BBC One on Thursday 2nd January and Friday third January at 9pm