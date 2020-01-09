‘How could you comment on me?’ Chiranjeevi asks Vijayashanti

Chiranjeevi, Vijayashanti and Mahesh BabuPR Handout

One of the vital common on-screen pairs, megastar Chiranjeevi and Vijayshanti, entered politics at across the identical time. Whereas they’ve shared a robust bond and completed round 20 movies collectively, politics turned them into rivals.

Vijayshanti went on to change into a Member of Parliament from Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Chiranjeevi established Praja Rajyam Occasion, contested in elections however misplaced. In the course of the time, each the actors had spoken unwell about one another throughout public conferences.

Their relationship deteriorated and Vijayshanti was not seen in reunion of the 80s actors as effectively.

Vijayashanti and Chiranjeevi flip emotional on stage.PR Handout

However lately, after a very long time, they got here nose to nose on the stage on the pre-release occasion of Sarileru Nekevaru. Chiranjeevi thanked Mahesh Babu for bringing them collectively as soon as once more. On stage, it was fairly uncomfortable for Vijayashanti to speak to Chiranjeevi however she had tears in her eyes when the megastar spoke to her first.

He stated, “Why did you scold me. And how could you make comments about me?”

To this, the actress replied, “Cinema is different from politics. We did 20 films together and you are my hero and I always respect you.” They hugged one another and made up.

Followers of the duo are tremendous comfortable to see them collectively as soon as once more.