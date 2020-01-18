'How Dare Indira Jaising Suggest...': Nirbhaya's Mother Slams Lawyer

Asha Devi blamed “people like Indira Jaising” for continued rape incidents. (File)

New Delhi:

Asha Devi, mom of the 23-year-old medical scholar who was raped and fatally injured by 4 males on a bus in Delhi in 2012 triggering an unprecedented outpouring of public anger, has hit out at senior lawyer Indira Jaising for requesting her to “forgive” the convicts and cease their execution.

“Can’t believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such this. I met her many times over the years in Supreme Court, not once did she ask for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people make a living by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don’t stop,” Asha Devi informed information company ANI.

“Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? Whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims,” she added.

On Friday, Indira Jaising had requested Asha Devi to observe the instance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had moved for the clemency of a lady Nalini Murugan convicted for the assassination of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against death penalty,” Ms Jaising had tweeted.

Asha Devi has criticised the delay within the execution of the 4 males convicted of the rape and homicide of her daughter, saying that the case was getting used for political mileage.

A Delhi courtroom had on Friday stated the 4 convicts – Mukesh, 32, Vinay Sharma, 26, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, and Pawan Gupta, 25 – will cling on February 1 at 6 am. The execution had earlier been scheduled for January 22 however was delayed over a mercy petition filed by one in all them.

The 2012 assault on the 23-year-old physiotherapy scholar, who got here to be often known as “Nirbhaya” or “fearless’, had shocked India and triggered widespread protests.