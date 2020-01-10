How Deadwater Fell was inspired by a Netflix true crime doc

Channel four’s darkish new crime drama Deadwater Fell was impressed by real-world instances outlined in crime documentaries, notably Netflix’s The Staircase.

The sequence, which stars David Tennant as a person suspected of killing his household in a home hearth, isn’t instantly primarily based on a real story however author Daisy Coulam (Grantchester) did seek the advice of with a forensic psychologist and look at a number of actual crimes.

Talking at a Q&A session, Deadwater Fell producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd mentioned: “We’re both a little bit obsessed with true crime shows which is where the initial thought came from, because Daisy [Coulam] said that she wanted to write something that had the forensic detail of a true crime documentary show.”

One such programme that proved to be a very large affect on their sequence was Netflix’s The Staircase, which explores the story of novelist Michael Peterson whose spouse died after falling down a flight of stairs.

When an post-mortem discovered indicators that she had been crushed which have been inconsistent along with her fall, Peterson was tried for homicide however he and his daughters maintained his innocence all through.

Former People author Coulam informed HEARALPUBLICIST that the opening shot of the Netflix documentary was notably memorable for her.

She mentioned: “You’re going through a house and it’s all quiet and you go ‘this incredibly violent thing happened there’. That sort of stillness and the natural way that, even when they’re talking about dead people, it’s very matter of fact the way they talk about things. We just wanted to capture that sense really.”

As well as, David Tennant’s position in Deadwater Fell was partly impressed by the real-life accused Peterson, with Coulam taking inspiration from how divided individuals are on the query of his innocence.

She continued: “I like that ambiguity and that he’s a really fascinating character, so just drawing on that really and that sort of nuance is what I was hoping for.”

Tennant performs a popular GP in a small Scottish village who comes beneath suspicion of homicide, starring alongside Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose), Cush Jumbo (The Good Combat) and Matthew McNulty (Cleansing Up).

Deadwater Fell will air on Friday 10th January on Channel four