How did Aishwarya Rai marry Abhishek Bachchan [Throwback]

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya have fun their 11th marriage ceremony anniversary at the momentGareth Cattermole/Getty Photos

When Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai in 2007, many individuals had a number of questions of their minds of how these two determined to get married. Whereas Aishwarya was concerned together with her then boyfriend Salman Khan, Abhishek was apparently engaged to Karisma Kapoor. Many individuals questioned how Aishwarya and Abhishek crossed one another’s path, developed fondness and received married.

Apparently, Aishwarya and Abhishek had met casually even earlier than they labored collectively in films like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). Abhishek had first met Aishwarya on the units of Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997) through which Abhishek’s good pal Bobby Deol too was working.

Throughout this time, Aishwarya was in a relationship with Salman. Nevertheless, she known as it quits due to Salman’s abusive behaviour and received concerned with Vivek Oberoi. Even this relationship did not final lengthy and Aishwarya was single once more. However, Abhishek was engaged to Karisma however apparently, Jaya Bachchan was not in favour of their relationship and shortly the information of the 2 breaking out of their engagement broke out.

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in a single body.Instagram

Many individuals have been of the opinion that the hearth between Abhishek and Aishwarya was ignited after watching Aishwarya displaying off her sultry strikes in Kajra Re track from Bunty Aur Babli (2005). Nevertheless, the 2 began getting shut collectively after they labored collectively in films like Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2 over a interval of 1 and a half years.

It’s being stated that Abhishek was completely passionate about Aishwarya’s infectious smile and easy nature. And at last after the premiere of Guru in Toronto, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya to marry him. And Aishwarya, who had additionally developed sufficient affection in the direction of Abhishek and received to learn about him as an individual, she nodded her head with a sure.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya RaiInstagram

“I was filming in New York for a movie. And, I used to stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that, ‘One day, wouldn’t it be nice if I was together with her, married. Years later, we were there for the premiere of Guru. After the premiere, we were back in the hotel. So, I took her to the very same balcony, and I asked her to marry me,” Abhishek Bachchan had revealed in an previous interview.

However, Aishwarya had stated that Abhishek had proposed to her for marriage whereas they have been capturing for Guru. She additionally recalled that Abhishek had used a studio prop to suggest and did not give you a diamond ring. After the proposal, the 2 received engaged and received married in an intimate Mangalore type marriage ceremony ceremony with large names of Bollywood and politics in attendance.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, daughter AaradhyaInstagram

Aishwarya and Abhishek have now accomplished 12 years of marriage and are proud dad and mom to their Eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya.