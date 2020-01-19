How does Dancing on Ice contestant Libby Clegg train?

Studying to ice skate troublesome at the very best of instances, however for Dancing on Ice star Libby Clegg, it’s an entire new degree.

The double Paralympic champion has Stargardt’s Macular Dystrophy illness, a deteroriating eye situation which provides her solely slight peripheral imaginative and prescient in her left eyeand is registered blind.

However whereas Dancing on Ice has been difficult for Clegg, the 29-year-old has now defined how she’s been attending to grips with the ice.

“It’s been a learning process,” she advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists on the Dancing on Ice press launch. “On the observe I run with a information runner and we’re connected on a regular basis, however mainly it’s like studying a unique vocabulary to speak.

“Myself and my partner Mark Hanretty use touch and verbal communication. I’m not as bad as I thought I was going to be, but it’s not as easy as it looks. It’s a lot harder than I thought it’d be, it’s very technical.”

HEARALPUBLICIST understands that Clegg was partnered with Hanretty barely sooner than the opposite so as to work on their connection and construct belief in each other.

“Demonstrating things is difficult,” Hanretty stated. “But I’m working on improving my descriptive vocabulary.”

Whereas it’s troublesome, Clegg is joyful to know that she could encourage others to attempt a brand new ability, together with her co-star Ian ‘H from Steps’ Watkins calling her “inspirational”.

“I’d love for people with disabilities, or just in general, to come out of their comfort zone,” she stated. “You set yourself a little goal and just do it.”

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV