How does Dancing on Ice contestant Libby Clegg train?

Studying to ice skate tough at one of the best of occasions, however for Dancing on Ice star Libby Clegg, it’s a complete new degree.

The double Paralympic champion has Stargardt’s Macular Dystrophy illness, a deteroriating eye situation which provides her solely slight peripheral imaginative and prescient in her left eyeand is registered blind.

However whereas Dancing on Ice has been difficult for Clegg, the 29-year-old has now defined how she’s been attending to grips with the ice.

“It’s been a learning process,” she informed HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists on the Dancing on Ice press launch. “On the monitor I run with a information runner and we’re connected on a regular basis, however principally it’s like studying a special vocabulary to speak.

“Myself and my partner Mark Hanretty use touch and verbal communication. I’m not as bad as I thought I was going to be, but it’s not as easy as it looks. It’s a lot harder than I thought it’d be, it’s very technical.”

HEARALPUBLICIST understands that Clegg was partnered with Hanretty barely sooner than the opposite with the intention to work on their connection and construct belief in each other.

“Demonstrating things is difficult,” Hanretty stated. “But I’m working on improving my descriptive vocabulary.”

Whereas it’s tough, Clegg is joyful to know that she could encourage others to strive a brand new ability, together with her co-star Ian ‘H from Steps’ Watkins calling her “inspirational”.

“I’d love for people with disabilities, or just in general, to come out of their comfort zone,” she stated. “You set yourself a little goal and just do it.”

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday 5th January 2020 on ITV