How does Morbius connect to Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

It’s truthful to say that Morbius – an upcoming superhero anti-hero film a couple of largely unknown and never significantly in style Spider-Man villain, minus Spider-Man – is a fairly uncommon prospect. However might it even be the film that ties Sony’s movies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

That’s the query on many followers’ lips after Morbius’ teaser trailer was launched this week, which gave us our first take a look at Leto’s scientist-turned sort-of vampire – in addition to a shock cameo from an MCU character suggesting that the movie will connect with Marvel’s wider universe in spite of everything.

However first, a little bit of backstory. A very long time in the past in a galaxy very near our personal (OK it’s our galaxy, this one) Marvel wasn’t the world-beating media firm it’s now. As an alternative, the comic-book writer was near bankrupt, and ended up promoting the rights to a few of their prime superhero characters to make some cash.

Sony ended up with the display rights to Spider-Man and created their acclaimed collection of movies starring Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi, whereas Marvel ended up beginning their shared film universe with a number of the characters it had left (or whose rights had reverted to them through the years) – Iron Man, Thor, Captain America et al.

Later, Sony rebooted Spider-Man with a brand new lead (Andrew Garfield) and director (Marc Webb) and deliberate their very own cinematic universe primarily based round all of Spidey’s ancillary villains and allies (characters like Black Cat, Madame Net, the Sinister Six et al) – however after The Wonderful Spider-Man 2 carried out poorly on the field workplace, it scrapped these plans and ultimately lower a cope with Marvel Studios so the latter might lastly embrace Spider-Man within the MCU.

In the meantime, Sony began constructing the foundations of a separate cinematic universe with the characters it had left, releasing Venom in 2018 (primarily based on a well-liked Spider-Man villain) and planning all kinds of different motion pictures. Later, the deal between Sony and Marvel appeared to interrupt down, and Sony apparently deliberate to convey Tom Holland’s Marvel Spidey again into their universe.

As everyone knows, ultimately Sony and Marvel lower a brand new deal – and primarily based on this Morbius trailer, it looks like the 2 universes would possibly mesh collectively slightly extra intently any longer. You see, on the finish of the trailer we’re greeted by the shock look of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, the villain of Spider-Man: Far From Residence, who seems to be greeting Leto’s Morbius after the latter turns to villainy/bloodsucking.

Jared Leto in Morbius (Sony)

Additionally within the trailer, we see a chunk of Spider-Man graffiti naming the web-slinger a assassin, presumably referencing the occasions of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Residence when Peter Parker was framed for Mysterio’s demise.

So does this imply Morbius is formally part of the MCU? Properly, not essentially.

Whereas Keaton’s involvement does tie the 2 universes collectively, there’s no affirmation that that is the similar Adrian Toomes we noticed in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Sony’s motion pictures are in a separate universe, one in every of many (as established by the corporate’s animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), so why couldn’t there be a couple of Toomes? Sure, he’s performed by the identical actor, however JK Simmons has performed J Jonah Jameson in two separate film universes earlier than – there’s a precedent!

And the Spider-Man image additionally barely muddles the difficulty. As we’ve written elsewhere, the image is definitely of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man fairly than Tom Holland’s, which opens the (barely complicated) risk that the movie might one way or the other be tying into that universe as a substitute (assuming it wasn’t only a mistake, or a difficulty Sony had in getting the rights to Holland’s costumes, that are presumably tied into the cope with Marvel).

So right here now we have one film universe that includes a personality from one other, and a dressing up design from a 3rd. It’s all a bit complicated, however does it imply Marvel and Sony are working in the identical continuity?

Properly, truthfully… we don’t know. Because it stands, it appears unlikely that Marvel would enable one other studio to take some management of their fastidiously maintained sandbox, and the discrepancies between the films Sony is making or has made and Marvel’s personal counsel a sure degree of separation continues to be there.

Nonetheless, we are able to’t deny the truth that Morbius is including MCU characters and Spider-Man himself into their world, which can a technique or one other tie every thing collectively. Perhaps Sony’s plan is to make a universe that echoes Marvel’s and nods to it with out explicitly being a part of the identical continuity – a model with a rift in time and area in order that some particulars and characters slip via with out upending Marvel’s major plans. (And yeah, that in all probability means a Tom Holland cameo within the Venom movies sooner or later.)

However, we could possibly be overthinking this entire factor, and Sony and Marvel have a brilliant thought-out plan for his or her new mega-shared universe. Perhaps the entire thing has been signed off by Kevin Feige. Who is aware of? Till Morbius is launched this summer time, we’re all, fairly appropriately, at nighttime.

Morbius is launched in UK cinemas on the 31st July