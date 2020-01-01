How does The Master shrink people? Doctor Who’s Tissue Compression Eliminator explained

Laser spanner, be gone – the Tissue Compression Eliminator has returned to Physician Who!

Sure, Spyfall – Half One closed with the dramatic return of the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan), however nearly as important for followers would be the return of his trademark weapon, the Tissue Compression Eliminator – or ‘TCE’ for brief.

The TCE has been part of the Grasp’s arsenal ever since he first appeared (then performed by Roger Delgado) in 1971’s Terror of the Autons and remained his major sidearm all through the 1980s.

A matter-compressing weapon, the TCE kills by shrinking the our bodies of its targets to the purpose the place their life features stop.

BBC

Although it was able to shrinking victims all the way down to microscopic dimension, the deranged Grasp would usually scale back his prey to a doll-like scale and go away their tiny corpses as a calling-card for the Physician to search out.

Although a preferred gimmick with followers, the TCE was disbursed with when the Grasp returned to Physician Who within the post-2005 revived sequence – John Simm’s incarnation used a ‘laser screwdriver’ which mimicked the Physician’s personal sonic machine, whereas Missy (Michelle Gomez) used a vaporising vitality weapon within the 2014 episode ‘Dark Water’.

BBC

However with Spyfall – Half One, the Tissue Compression Eliminator is again – although we don’t really see it in use, the Grasp reveals that he’d ambushed the Physician’s previous ally ‘O’ and brought his kind, shrinking the true ‘O’ and inserting his corpse inside a matchbox for safe-keeping. Brrrr…

The resurrected Grasp definitely appears set to trigger large issues for the Physician (Jodie Whittaker) and associates when Spyfall continues this Sunday (fifth January) on BBC One.