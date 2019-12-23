How flowers made this farmer’s life bloom

What Is A Tremendous Bloom?













Vijay Bahadur Maurya was an sad farmer in Salon in Rae Bareli until a number of years in the past.

His farmland confronted an issue of water seepage from a close-by drain and the crop yield couldn’t even get well the fundamental prices.

Maurya had nearly made up his thoughts to surrender farming and migrate to the town seeking a job.

Then he determined to provide a last attempt to took eight bighas of land elsewhere on lease. As a substitute of conventional crops, he planted roses and gladioli.

Flower farming.IANS

“Within months, ‘meri kismet khil gayi’ as the flowers began to bloom. I sold the flowers at a neat profit and made some good money too. I gave up plans to migrate and decided to concentrate on flower farming here,” mentioned Maurya, 50.

Seeing the revenue in flower cultivation, about two dozen farmers within the space adopted go well with and are making the enterprise bloom.

Vijay Bahadur Maurya’s son has accomplished his masters in agriculture and now works along with his father. “My son keeps himself informed of the later techniques and we use it in the farming. The flowers helped me educate him and he is helping in flower cultivation now,” he mentioned proudly.

Maurya, sells his flowers to wholesalers in Lucknow, Kanpur, Unnao and Allahabad.

“The demand for flowers continues through the year and the market is growing because people now opt for flower decorations in wedding and plastic decorations are being shunned,” he mentioned.